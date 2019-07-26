Man found dead in Arkansas Walmart parking lot; no foul play suspected

This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

A man was found dead Thursday night inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the Walmart in reference to a deceased male being found in his vehicle, spokeswoman April Kiser said.

“It appears to have been natural causes,” she said. Kiser said authorities did not suspect foul play.

Kiser said the body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for the cause of death.