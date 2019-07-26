Sections
Little Rock man with gunshot wound refused to tell police where, how he was hit, authorities say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:21 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was hospitalized on Wednesday for a gunshot wound, but he refused to tell officers where or how he was shot, authorities said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to UAMS in reference to a 30-year-old man being admitted with a gunshot wound. The injured man initially told officers he was shot inside a club, but then said he was hit while walking down the street, a police report states.

The person who drove the injured man to the hospital told authorities he saw the gunshot victim walking in the area of Interstate 30 and Roosevelt Road and stopped to help.

Both men refused to give any more information after that, according to the police report.

