• A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight last month in Stockholm, in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as U.S. President Donald Trump. Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigated a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a Stockholm music festival. Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement that he filed charges against the artist and two others "suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation." The rapper and the other two suspects, described as members of his entourage but not identified, will remain in custody until trial. Defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said the trial is expected to start Tuesday. The charges can carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky, 30. The rapper asserts that it was self-defense. "Rakim Mayers feels that he acted in self-defense, he is claiming that he is innocent, and in that perspective he of course is very sad," Jovicic said. Suneson said that he concluded otherwise after studying videos available to investigators, as well as witness statements.

• Model and TV personality Janice Dickinson on Thursday called a settlement in her defamation lawsuit against the now-imprisoned Bill Cosby a victory that brings a measure of justice, but in the end is only a partial help. "In reality, nothing can erase the experience and memory of an assault," Dickinson said at a news conference in Los Angeles. "Jail is where he belongs. There are not enough years left for him to pay for what he has done to so many, many women." The terms of the agreement, which allows Dickinson to continue speaking out against Cosby, keep the exact figure confidential. The settlement brings litigation involving sexual-misconduct and defamation accusations lodged against the 82-year-old Cosby around the country near an end. Only a single California claim remains. Dickinson testified at Cosby's criminal trial that he drugged and raped her in 1982. Cosby, is now serving a sentence of three to 10 years for drugging and molesting a woman who worked at his alma mater, Temple University, in 2004. Cosby insurer American International Group Inc. settled the case against Cosby's wishes. "AIG's settlement of this lawsuit has no bearing whatsoever on the merit of Ms. Dickinson's claims," Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.

Photo by AP/Katherine Campione

Model Janice Dickinson, right, speaks at a press conference, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, announcing a settlement of her defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

A Section on 07/26/2019