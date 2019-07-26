Franky Zapata, 40, the French inventor of an airborne hoverboard, glided about halfway across the English Channel on his personal flying machine before colliding with a refueling boat and falling into the water but said he is undeterred and will try the crossing again.

Marilyn Castle, a district judge in Lafayette, La., ordered a bailiff to tape Michael Duhon’s mouth shut after Duhon repeatedly interrupted her during a hearing where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for theft and money laundering.

Brandi Reynolds, 30, of Vicksburg, Miss., suspected of rolling over onto her 54-day-old daughter, killing the child, as they slept, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, Warren County sheriff’s deputies said.

SydneyMelton, a police spokesman in Cobb County, Ga., said a 24-year-old Mableton man died from gunshot wounds after he noticed that some items stolen from his home were in a vehicle parked nearby and confronted the thief, who opened fire.

RalphDawe, police chief of Scottsboro, Ala., whose officers broke a window and saved an 8-month-old child from a locked car in a parking lot as temperatures neared 90 degrees, said the baby’s grandmother, Angela Dobbins, 46, and an aunt, 18-year-old Anita Dobbins, were charged with reckless endangerment.

Marvin Seek, 68, of Strafford, Mo., who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal abuse for using a BB gun to fatally shoot a neighbor’s Chihuahua because it was barking at his daughter, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

James Riley Brown, a former pastor accused of stealing $332,000 from Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, Miss., to pay his mortgage, has been indicted on embezzlement counts, prosecutors said.

Buck Maganzini, a sheriff’s deputy in Lake County, Ore., said a bicyclist found a nearly unconscious 73-year-old man and his two dogs after the man’s vehicle got stuck in a dry creek bed stranding him and the canines for four days in a remote desert area with no food and little water.

Colin Murphy, an off-duty police detective using a metal detector in Wales found the bracelet of a Pennsylvania soldier, who had been stationed there during World War II and was later killed in the Battle of the Bulge, and Murphy said he is sending it to the soldier’s daughter, who was 18 months old when her father died.