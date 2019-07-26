GOLF

Ex-Hog leads in Reno

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) collected 18 points Thursday in the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Reno, Nev., giving him a 5-point lead in the PGA Tour event which is using modified Stableford scoring. The first round was suspended because of lightning. Tyrone Van Aswegen, Robert Streb and Tom Hoge are tied for second. Y.E. Yang is fifth with 12 points and Seamus Power is sixth with 11 points. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is tied for 107th at -2 points. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is tied for 127th with -6 points. The first round was suspended because of lightning.

Creamer out front

Paula Creamer shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the LPGA Tour's Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains, France. The 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th. At 6 under were Brittany Altomare, who earned a career-best runner-up finish in Evian in 2017, seven-time major winner Inbee Park, No. 2-ranked Jin Young Ko, and Mi Hyang Lee. Two shots behind Creamer at 5 under were Jennifer Kupcho -- the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur winner in April -- and Mel Reid of England, who got the day's only eagle at the 18th. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park was among three players at 4 under, three shots back. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is tied for 18th after a 69. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) had a 70 and is tied for 26th. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 71 and is tied for 38th.

Duke among leaders

A quartet of Americans -- Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) -- and Englishman Paul Broadhurst topped the Senior British Open leaderboard on Thursday when first-round play was suspended because of fading light. The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Weather caused about a 3-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning. Former Ryder Cup captains Darren Clarke and Colin Montgomerie were tied for sixth with Americans Woody Austin and Tom Gillis, and Sweden's Magnus P. Atlevi. Short made an eagle on the par-5 11th, Broadhurst did the same on the par-4 13th, while Dunlap completed a bogey-free round. Parel will need to play a hole and Duke two today to complete the first round. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) are tied for 41st. Each shot a 2-over 72.

Two tied for lead

Grant Hirschman and Conrad Shindler each shot a 9-under 63 to tie for the lead Thursday in the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. Timothy Madigan, M.J. Daffue, Jonathan Randolph and Andres Gallegos were tied for third at 8 under. Dawie van der Walt and Bryden MacPherson were tied for seventh at 7 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 and was tied for 18th. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) had a 68 and was tied for 28th. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot even-par 72. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was disqualified.

TENNIS

Zverev advances

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2). Delbonis had hoped to take it to a third set after breaking to love when Zverev was serving for the match but the German went on to win the tiebreaker. Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round. He will next meet Serbia's Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan. Third-seeded Fabio Fognini is also through after saving a set point in the opening set and going on to beat Rudolf Molleker 7-5, 6-4. The Italian will face Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who beat seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (4).

FOOTBALL

Cowboys release Hurns

The Dallas Cowboys have released Allen Hurns, cutting ties with their first notable free agent signing at receiver after dumping Dez Bryant a year ago. Hurns sustained a gruesome leg injury while being tackled in a wild-card victory over Seattle last season, ending up with a broken left ankle that required surgery at a hospital the night of the game. The 27-year-old participated in offseason practices and said he was close to a complete recovery. Production was spotty for Hurns early in his only season with the Cowboys, and his role was reduced after a midseason trade for Amari Cooper. Hurns finished with career lows of 20 catches for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Jacksonville in 2014, Hurns spent four years with the Jaguars. His best season came a year later when he had 1,031 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Snell surgery set

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The Tampa Bay Rays placed Snell on the 10-day injured list Thursday and said team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton will operate on the 26-year-old left-hander Monday. The team anticipates Snell will be ready to return in September. Snell is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 starts this season, including 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in outings since June 30. He became the second Cy Young winner in franchise history last season, leading the major leagues with 21 victories. The Rays rewarded Snell with a $50 million, five-year contract.

Tulowitzki retiring

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017. Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3. He announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. He finishes with a .290 average, 225 home runs and 780 RBI in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

BOXING

Second boxer dies

A 23-year-old boxer from Argentina has died five days after collapsing after his fight. The World Boxing Council said Hugo Santillan died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on Saturday in San Nicolas, a city 150 miles north of Buenos Aires. Santillan passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness. Santillan started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws. Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.

SOCCER

U.S., Uruguay to play

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis' Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, N.J. The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans. Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match. The Americans finish their first year under new Coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

