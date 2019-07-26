Poor defense leads to Naturals' 9-2 loss

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi took advantage of shoddy Northwest Arkansas defense to take an early lead and cruised to the 9-2 win in Texas League baseball Thursday in Arvest Ballpark.

The Hooks (49-53, 16-17 second half) scored five unearned runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Stephen Wrenn's three-run home run was the big blow to make it 5-0 before the Naturals even had a chance to hit.

Naturals starter Conner Greene (3-9) had a shot to get out of the inning only down 1-0, but Lorenzo Quintana's ground ball bounced off third baseman Emmanuel Rivera's glove for an error as another run scored. It was Northwest Arkansas' second error of the inning. Wrenn then hammered a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence.

Quintana went 3-for-5, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Hooks' offense. Wrenn and J.J. Matijevic chipped in two hits each. Quintana's 10th home run of the season was a solo shot in the third for a 7-0 advantage.

Hooks starter Bryan Abreu (5-2) picked up the win, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits over five innings. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out six and walked one. Reliever Christian Javier picked up the save, throwing four hitless innings to close the game. He struck out nine and walked two.

Short Hops

• Naturals right fielder Kort Peterson threw out Corpus Christi designated hitter Granden Goetzman trying to advance to second on his single for the first out in the top of the third inning.

• Naturals reliever J.C. Cloney came on with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and to retire Matijevic, his former college teammate at Arizona, to leave the bases loaded. They were part of the Wildcats' team, which finished second in the 2016 College World Series.

• Abreu threw three wild pitches in five innings of work, including one with the bases loaded that allowed Nick Heath to score Northwest Arkansas' first run in the bottom of the third.

On Deck

The Naturals (43-57, 12-20 second half) close the three-game series again Corpus Christi tonight and will start Ofreidy Gomez (7-7 3.93 ERA) on the mound while Brett Adcock (1-7 6.65 ERA) will start for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Today's Promotion: As part of the Naturals' Christmas in July theme, the team will wear special Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game. ... Proceeds go to the NWA Food Bank. The first 500 fans will receive a T-shirt honoring Naturals 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Kila Ka'ahue. ... There will also be post-game fireworks.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

