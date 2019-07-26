Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar to speak in Arkansas

In this April 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, speaks at a Service Employees International Union forum on labor issues in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is headlining a fundraiser for Democrats in Arkansas next month, the second presidential hopeful to campaign at the party's annual summer gathering.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas said Friday that Klobuchar will be the keynote speaker at its Naturally Blue Evening in Little Rock on Aug. 15. Chairman Michael John Gray says the party is honored to host her during its signature weekend.

Klobuchar is speaking two days before presidential hopeful and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke will headline the party's annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock on Aug. 17. The Naturally Blue Evening kicks off the party's annual summer gathering, which will also include a block party.