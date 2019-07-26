Sox pound Yankees for biggest win ever in rivalry

Boston’s Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the Red Sox’s 19-3 victory over the New York Yankeeson Thursday at Fenway Park in Boston. It was the most runs scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees during the 117-year history of the rivalry.

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run in a seven-run first inning, then added a solo shot in the eighth as the Boston Red Sox put a historic pounding on the American League East-leading Yankees, beating New York 19-3 on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.

The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.

Bogaerts had four hits, and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three apiece. Bradley, Michael Chavis and J.D. Martinez each had two of Boston's 10 doubles.

In perhaps the worst-ever start by a Yankees pitcher against the Red Sox, Masahiro Tanaka (7-6) allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4 in 31/3 innings. It was the most earned runs ever allowed by a Yankees pitcher against Boston since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.

Rick Porcello (9-7) had his problems, giving back two runs in the top of the second after being spotted a 7-0 lead. Kyle Higashioka added a solo home run in the fifth to make it 12-3. But the Red Sox right-hander managed to finish 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5 and walking 1.

Porcello is 4-1 in his past six starts despite giving up 30 runs in 29 innings.

The series against the Yankees is the start of a seven-game homestand against New York and Tampa Bay and part of 14 consecutive against the two teams leading Boston in the division. Despite winning two of three in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Red Sox returned home a season-high 11 back in the AL East.

Tanaka, who had won four consecutive decisions, walked Mookie Betts to lead off the bottom of the first and walked Rafael Devers before Bogaerts hit a 451-foot home run over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street below.

He allowed three singles to load the bases and, with two outs, Bradley and Betts hit back-to-back two-run doubles to make it 7-0. Devers homered to lead off the five-run fourth, when Boston chased Tanaka.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 3 Nelson Cruz hit 3 of the Twins' 5 home runs and finished with 5 RBI, helping Minnesota beat slumping Chicago. Max Kepler and Miguel Sano also connected as Minnesota totaled at least five home runs for a major league-record ninth time this season, according to STATS.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 3 Danny Santana hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs as slumping Texas routed Oakland. Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits and scored twice. Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields added two hits apiece

MARINERS 10, TIGERS 2 Tim Beckham hit his second grand slam of the season and Kyle Seager connected for a solo drive, leading Seattle over Detroit. J.P. Crawford added two hits and scored three times as Seattle won two in a row for the first time in a month.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 4, PADRES 0 Jacob deGrom pitched seven innings of four-hit ball while getting a rare bit of first-inning run support, and New York beat San Diego. DeGrom (6-7) struck out 9 and walked 1 on 105 pitches in the matinee, extending his scoreless streak to 17 innings. He has a 1.86 ERA in 52 day games, best in the majors since at least 1913 for pitchers with at least 200 innings.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 3 Paul Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth consecutive game, powering St. Louis over Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep. Goldschmidt drove a changeup from Joe Musgrove (7-9) for his 22nd home run, a solo shot that put St. Louis ahead 3-1 in the fourth. Kolten Wong homered later in the fourth and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run drive for a 6-1 margin in the fifth.

ROCKIES 8, NATIONALS 7 Nationals ace Max Scherzer lasted five innings in his return from the injured list, and Colorado beat Washington in a battle of worn-out bullpens. Ian Desmond led off the ninth with a home run off 42-year-old Fernando Rodney (0-4). Rodney then walked Charlie Blackmon, who advanced on a wild pitch and a single by David Dahl, and Daniel Murphy drove in Blackmon with a groundout.

Thursday’s scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Washington 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 19, NY Yankees 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4 (14)

Texas 11, Oakland 3

Seattle 10, Detroit 2

Baltimore at LA Angels, (n)

