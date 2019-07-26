BASKETBALL

Hogs-TCU set to face off

The University of Arkansas men's team will face TCU on Jan. 25 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, setting up the first meeting with the Horned Frogs since the Razorbacks split from the Southwest Conference.

The SEC and ESPN made all the Big 12/SEC Challenge pairings official Thursday, though CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein first reported the game earlier this week. All the games will take place on Jan. 25.

The Razorbacks, who lead the series by a lopsided 104-38 count, and Horned Frogs have not played since 1991. Arkansas had faced off with all of its other seven former Southwest Conference rivals since joining the SEC in 1992.

The Hogs have a 2-3 record in the challenge, including a 67-64 loss at No. 14 Texas Tech on Jan. 26. They will be competing in the challenge for a sixth consecutive year.

The rest of the challenge: Kansas State at Alabama, Iowa State at Auburn, Baylor at Florida, Kentucky at Texas Tech, LSU at Texas, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at West Virginia, Tennessee at Kansas, and Oklahoma State at Texas A&M.

-- Tom Murphy

GOLF

ASU pair among All-American Scholars

Arkansas State University senior Joel Wendin and redshirt junior Matthew Cole were named Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

A three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Wendin is among six players in program history to be named all-conference three times. He completed his senior campaign with a career-best 72.82 scoring average and seven top-25 outings.

Cole earned the honor for the second consecutive year. He posted a 73.03 stroke average last season, collecting three top-five finishes.

MOTOR SPORTS

CCSDS heads to Batesville

Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove will host the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m.

Entering the event, Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Mo., holds the series lead by 215 points over Sheridan's Timothy Culp, the winner of last Saturday night's event at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La. Rounding out the top five in the standings sre Trumann's Kyle Beard, Shreveport's B.J. Robinson and Jonesboro's Hunter Rasdon.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, $5 for children aged 12-15 and kids aged 11 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

