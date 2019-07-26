Migrants rescued after boats that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea sit under shelter Thursday east of Tripoli, Libya.

150 migrants feared lost at sea off Libya

CAIRO -- Up to 150 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, were missing and feared drowned after the boats they were traveling in capsized Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the country's coast guard and the U.N. refugee agency said.

A top U.N. official described the shipwreck as "the worst Mediterranean tragedy" so far this year.

The International Rescue Committee said the tragedy was a stark reminder of the humanitarian crisis emerging out of Libya and of the urgent need for search-and-rescue missions to be resumed in the Mediterranean.

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya's coast guard, said two boats carrying around 300 migrants capsized about 75 miles east of the capital, Tripoli.

Some 137 people were rescued and returned to Libya, he said, and the coast guard has recovered just one body so far.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency, said 147 had been saved.

"We estimate that 150 migrants are potentially missing and died at sea," he said.

Taiwan defiant, lets U.S. ship sail strait

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan said Thursday that the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so soon after Beijing warned against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.

The USS Antietam sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait, said a statement from Taiwan's Defense Ministry. Taiwan's joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance task force said nothing "unusual" took place during its journey, the statement said.

Cmdr. Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, said the Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Wednesday to Thursday "in accordance with international law." The Antietam is a guided-missile cruiser.

The transit "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Doss said. "The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows."

China said it paid close attention to the passage and has expressed its concerns to the U.S.

On Wednesday, China warned that it could use force against anyone who intervenes in its efforts to reunify with Taiwan. The ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of China, though the democratically governed island split from the mainland in a civil war in 1949.

Kabul blasts fatal as U.S. general visits

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban unleashed three bombings Thursday in the Afghan capital, killing at least 10 people -- including five women and a child -- as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff was visiting Kabul, officials said.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford was in the Afghan capital to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to a statement from the president's office. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the bombings.

The morning's first attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, said Nasrat Rahim, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

A suicide car bomb then struck in the capital's east, according to police officer Abdul Rahman, who said the bomber targeted international coalition forces in Kabul.

However, NATO troops said their forces were not at the site when the explosion happened.

The third blast was a smaller magnetic explosive device left near the scene of the bus attack, which caused no deaths, said Rahim.

At least 41 people were wounded in the attacks, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for country's Health Ministry.

Bomb targets new U.N. envoy in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A rare female suicide bomber used in the deadly al-Shabab attack in the office of Mogadishu's mayor was aiming for the American who is the new U.N. envoy to Somalia and had left the office just minutes earlier, the extremist group and officials said.

The death toll in Wednesday's attack rose to seven, and the seriously wounded Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was in a coma Thursday. He and other officials were expected to be airlifted to Qatar, said Mohamed Ahmed, an official at the hospital treating the mayor.

The new U.N. envoy, James Swan, was the bomber's intended target, Abdiaziz Abu Musab, al-Shabab's military spokesman, told media outlets.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior police officer, said the female bomber walked into a security meeting and blew herself up a few yards away from the mayor. It was just the fourth time the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab had been known to use a female suicide bomber.

Swan had left the compound less than an hour before the bombing, an official at the mayor's office said.

In a statement, Swan condemned "this heinous attack, which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis."

