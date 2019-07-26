U.S. to resume lethal injections by end of year

In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Danny Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for the 1996 murders of an Arkansas family in Russellville. - Photo by Dan Pierce /The Courier via AP, File

The U.S. Department of Justice announced plans Thursday to resume executing prisoners on federal death row after a 16-year lull, beginning in December with a white supremacist who helped kill an Arkansas family in 1996.

Five men have been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection between December and January, according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. If carried out, the plan will more than double the number of executions by the federal government since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

The executions will take place at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute, Ind., a maximum security prison that houses male inmates on federal death row. The U.S. government has 62 condemned inmates awaiting execution.

A spokesman for the Justice Department told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Barr selected the cases "that involved heinous crimes against vulnerable victims, and where the lengthy appeals process had been exhausted."

Out of that criteria, the Justice Department scheduled the death of 46-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, who was sentenced to death in 1999 for killing Arkansas gun dealer Bill Mueller, his wife Nancy Mueller and their 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell, at the family's home in the small town of Tilly, near Russellville.

Lee and an accomplice, Chevie Kehoe, were white supremacists on a cross-country rampage when they killed the family. The duo planned to use money and guns stolen from the Muellers to establish a whites-only colony in the Pacific Northwest.

The bodies of the Mueller family members were discovered with their heads taped in plastic bags in Lake Dardanelle, where they had drifted after being dumped in the Illinois Bayou. By that point, Kehoe and Lee had gone to Washington state, where they were captured in 1997.

Kehoe, said to be the ringleader of the plan, was given a life sentence in 1999.

In a statement on Thursday, Lee's attorney, Morris Moon, pointed to Kehoe's lighter sentence as well as other aspects of Lee's trial and sentencing, and called the government's plans to execute Lee a "grave injustice."

Lee attempted to have his death sentence vacated in 2006, arguing that a hair sample tied to him at trial was later shown through DNA not to be his. Defense attorneys also argued that prosecutors misrepresented Lee's role in an earlier slaying -- for which he was charged only with robbery -- and cast him as a dangerous "psychopath" who would be a threat to others, even in prison.

That appeal failed, as did a similar plea filed with the U.S. District Court in Little Rock last year. The latter denial is on appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis.

"Danny Lee's case exemplifies many of the serious flaws in the federal death penalty system," Moon's statement said.

"It is critical to note that Mr. Kehoe was alone responsible for the death of the child in this case, Sarah Powell," the statement added. "The prosecution witnesses testified that Mr. Lee steadfastly refused to harm the child. If the Government is attempting as some have said to punish where children were victims, all they have done here is highlighted what is arbitrary and unjust about the federal death penalty."

Lee's execution date was set for Dec. 9 by Hugh Hurwitz, acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. After Lee, the bureau scheduled the executions of Lezmond Mitchell; Wesley Ira Purkey; Alfred Bourgeois; and Dustin Lee Honken. Each of those four were convicted of killing children and, in some cases, adults, too.

"Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding," Barr, the attorney general, said in a statement. "The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

While states -- including Arkansas -- carried out hundreds of executions throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the last federal prisoner to be executed was Louis Jones Jr. in 2003.

Arkansas last carried out the death penalty in April 2017, when four of eight planned lethal-injection executions scheduled for that month took place using a three-drug protocol. The federal government similarly used a three-drug protocol when carrying out three executions from 2001 to 2003, according to the Justice Department.

Barr's directive to the Bureau of Prisons, however, included an addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol that replaces the three-drug method of lethal injection with a protocol that calls for a single lethal dose of pentobarbital, a sedative. Such a method is now in use in Texas.

Lee's attorney, Moon, said the federal government's use of the three-drug protocol has been on hold pending the outcome of a decade-long lawsuit filed by three death-row inmates, each of whom has a stay of execution. By selecting five prisoners without a stay, and by quickly changing the protocol, Moon said the federal government is attempting to rush its resumption of executions.

"It's an end-run around the federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., who's been hearing this case on execution protocols for many years," Moon said.

Wyn Hornbuckle, a Justice Department spokesman, said that besides the five men selected for execution, there are other prisoners on federal death row who have exhausted their legal appeals and who are eligible to have execution dates set. The release by the Justice Department said additional executions will be scheduled later.

While the federal government has seen 16 years pass since carrying out its most recent execution, federal prosecutors have continued to seek the death penalty.

Among the most infamous defendants of the past decade, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and the white-supremacist mass-shooter Dylann Roof have been sentenced to death.

Arkansas has also made strides to continue its use of the death penalty, even as other states have placed moratoriums on the practice. Three men have been sent to the state's death row at the Varner Unit since executions were last carried out in 2017.

During this year's legislative session, lawmakers passed a law allowing the Department of Correction to keep the public from having access to nearly all records related to its supply of lethal drugs. That law, Act 810, went into effect on Wednesday, though a department spokeswoman said Thursday that the state has yet to find a new stock of drugs that will allow it to resume executions.

