Woodstock moves to Maryland venue

The organizers of the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival are moving the concert to Maryland from upstate New York, a change they say will salvage the troubled event.

The festival is now to take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Columbia, Md., according to documents obtained by Bloomberg. The venue should be able to accommodate about 32,000 people.

Organizers of Woodstock 50 have been scrambling to save the festival after their main financier backed out and officials in upstate New York refused to approve a permit. Attempts to move it to other spots in the state — home of the original 1969 concert — failed.

The original festival attracted hundreds of thousands of people to a dairy farm in Bethel, N.Y. A who’s who of rock stars performed, including the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Who and Jimi Hendrix. A logistical disaster, it became synonymous with the hippie movement.

The plan still faces challenges. The original lineup included Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Halsey, but some artists might back out given the new venue is more than 250 miles from the original location. The Merriweather Post Pavilion is also a smaller venue than what was originally promised. Organizers are now holding conversations with artists and their representatives about the new plan.

Woodstock is now being pitched as a fundraiser for nonprofits devoted to voter turnout and climate change. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Head-Count, which works on voter registration, and other causes. Organizers are hoping to also raise money on a livestream of the event. They’re pitching the concert as “Woodstock 50 Washington,” a nod to its new location near the nation’s capital.

Organizers aim to charge $129 to $595 for one-day passes to the event, according to current plans.