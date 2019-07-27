2 people killed in accidents in state

At least two people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads.

A Kansas woman was killed and a child was injured early Friday morning after their motorcycle struck an embankment, Arkansas State Police said.

A Honda motorcycle ridden by a boy and carrying Evelyn Mack, 18, of Topeka, Kan., was traveling on U.S. 71 South about 12:45 a.m. when it struck an embankment in a rural area near Texarkana, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Mack suffered fatal injuries. The injured boy was taken to LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

A Northwest Arkansas man died early Friday after he walked onto a highway and was hit by an SUV, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Andrew Lopez, 34, of Rogers entered a traffic lane on the on Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville and was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Lopez suffered fatal injuries. The Cadillac driver, who wasn't named in the report, wasn't listed as being hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, the report stated.

Metro on 07/27/2019