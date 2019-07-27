4-star Darin Turner has 'great visit' to Arkansas

— Highly recruited athlete Darin Turner made his second trip to Fayetteville for the Fall Kickoff Cookout on Friday.

"The visit was great," Turner said.

Turner, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Memphis Central, a former LSU commitment, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. He also visited Arkansas in March.

Arkansas freshman defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash were teammates with Turner at Central before leaving for IMG Academy in Florida.

“The energy the coaches and fans bring is incredible," Turner said of the trip's highlight.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 receiver and No. 110 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. Turner, who's being recruited as an athlete, broke down where Arkansas stands.

“Arkansas is at the top of my list. So is Alabama, so we’ll see," he said. "Not saying they’re the only schools I’m looking at.”