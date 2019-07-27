Arkansas man arrested 3 years after wife found strangled in ditch, police say

An Osceola man was arrested Friday in the slaying of his wife, who died in northeast Arkansas over three years ago, police said.

New analysis and interviews led officers with the Osceola Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s office to arrest Charles Devine, 59, at about 8:15 p.m., according to a statement by Jonesboro police.

On Feb. 12, 2016, a family walking a dog found the body Stacey Devine, 41, in a ditch off of Commerce Drive and Pacific Road in east Jonesboro, authorities said. Police said they believed she was strangled in another location and that her body was later dumped in the ditch.

Charles Devine was booked into Craighead County jail, where he remained early Saturday afternoon. Devine faces a felony homicide charge and will go before a judge for his probable cause hearing on Monday at 1 p.m., said Sally Smith, spokeswoman for the department.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said in the release that the arrest was the result of detectives’ tireless hours of work, and he was proud of the effort his officers put into the case.