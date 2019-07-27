England Reunion

Today we had a mini-reunion of our England/Chelsea trip travelers at Carol Mendel's house.

We had over half of our 45 travelers in attendance and as Carol remarked, when you walked in, you felt like you were back on the trip again.

Greg put together a slide show of photos and folks took turns viewing the pictures and reminiscing.

Everyone brought fabulous foods to share

--we had a lot of tempting sweets from sticky toffee pudding to scones with jam and clotted cream, Eton mess, and several "puddings" including lemon and spotted dick.

If you see him, ask Phil which is his favorite! There were some savory things too, but sweets were the main items.



It was good seeing everyone again.

It has been not quite two months since we went, but it seems a lot longer than that. We saw some fabulous gardens (Kiftsgate was our favorite)

and had a great group to travel with.

I will share my pictures with all the group along with the presentation we saw today. Group travel is a nice way to see the sights without having to worry about how to get to them. You leave the planning and driving to someone else. Many of the group have traveled with me quite a few times, while for others this was their first trip with me or out of the country. I think everyone was pleased.



My next group trip is to Canada but that one is full. I have a few others in the works and will be sending out information soon. If you have ideas of where you would like to go, send them on.

