• Felix Guerra, 59, of Apoka, Fla., accused of illegally keeping backyard fowl, avoided fines of $1,000 per day after convincing authorities that the wild chickens and ducks that come to his yard, filled with avocado and cherry trees as well as ginger and pineapple plants, are free-range.

• Aia Polansky, 33, a former Israeli army soldier captured on video running after a man who had exposed himself to her as she ran along the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., said later: "It was not his lucky day, because I decided to chase him down."

• Brendan Mulvaney, 8, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., cited last year for not having a permit, has reopened his lemonade stand, selling "normal lemonade and pink lemonade," after a state health department spokesman said the stand won't be inspected this year.

• Carolina Rojas Morales, 40, of Kennesaw, Ga., and Bianca Zambrano-Blanco, 35, of Marietta, Ga., were charged with operating an unlicensed dental practice for nearly a decade after a woman reported a botched root canal to police.

• Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, La., and Ryan Isto, 20, of Butte, Mont., former Louisiana State University students convicted of misdemeanor hazing in the 2017 alcohol-poisoning death of a Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, were each sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Tristan McCoy-Bachofer, 20, of Bolivar, Mo., faces motor vehicle tampering, burglary and property damage counts after he entered a fire station and stole a fire department SUV by ramming the vehicle through the closed garage door, deputies said.

• Maurice Butler, 39, said he plans to appeal after being sentenced to consecutive terms of life in prison without parole for killing three homeless people in a Denver parking lot in what prosecutors described as a dispute over a $200 drug debt.

• Nathalie Birli, 27, an Austrian triathlete, survived a kidnapping in which she was initially hit by a car while training on a bicycle, then was tied up with duct tape and taken to a remote house where she was held for hours before convincing her abductor to release her, police said.

• Paul Westmoreland, fire chief in Snyder, Texas, said a new $350,000 pumper truck that was delivered only a month ago went up in flames after a mechanic and a driver took it for a drive to check the brakes, heard a boom and got out to find a rear tire on fire.

