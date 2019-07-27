LB Aaron Moore nearing decision after Arkansas trip

— Linebacker Aaron Moore wrapped up his visit to Arkansas on Friday and looks to be nearing a decision.

He and approximately 25 other prospects attended the Fall Kickoff Cookout. The family atmosphere stood out.

“I love how they did things. They know how to have fun, but also get to work,” Moore said.

Moore, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland, also visited Fayetteville with his mother on March 9 for an elite prospect day. He may make his college decision soon.

“Hopefully my decision will come within the next 2-3 weeks,” Moore said.

His mother and father made the trip.

“My parents loved it. They liked the atmosphere that Arkansas had to offer and the coaches' vibes,” he said.

Moore recorded 63 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble along with 2 blocked punts as a junior. Moore had 93 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt as a sophomore.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis is recruiting Moore, who national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates a 3-star-plus prospect.

The cookout featured a lot of fun for the prospects while also having a chance to tour the school and mingle with coaches and other recruits. Moore said the games highlighted the trip.

“Probably the scavenger hunt and the way they split us into groups. It was real creative and fun,” Moore said.