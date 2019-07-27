GOLF

Hoge leads Barracuda

Tom Hoge topped the Barracuda Championship leaderboard with 21 points Friday when second-round play at Montreaux Golf and Country Club was suspended for the day after a long delay because of lightning and heavy rain. Hoge scored eight points in the second round, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys in modified Stableford scoring. Beau Hossler, John Chin and Collin Morikawa were a point back. Hossler had a 12-point round, Chin scored 11 points, and Morikawa seven. Play was stopped just before 2 p.m. and called off for the day a little after 5 p.m. local time. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks), the first-round leader after an 18-point round Thursday, bogeyed his opening hole and was at 17 points after four holes when play was suspended.

Lee ahead at Evian

Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship at Evian-les-Bains, France. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, along with seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim, thriving after a weather suspension that lasted 1 hour, 5 minutes, were one shot back. The late-afternoon delay disrupted first-round leader Paula Creamer, who was 9 under after making birdie on the 12th. Her 76 left her tied for 25th at 2 under. Former No. 1 Shanshan Feng (66) was alone in fifth at 7 under. Feng, who won her only major at the 2012 LPGA Championship, missed the cut at the three previous majors this season. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) were tied for 47th at 1 over. Lewis shot 74 and Lopez 72. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Short leads seniors

Wes Short Jr. shot his second consecutive 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open at Lytham St. Annes, England. After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three consecutive birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time. Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth. Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George's, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut. Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, shot 67 and was 3 under alongside Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State), who shot 69, and Bart Bryant, who shot 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) each shot 69 and are tied for 28th at 1 over.

Two tied for first

Jonathan Randolph and Conrad Shindler were tied for first after the second round Friday of the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. Randolph had a 66 and Shindler a 67 to place them at 14-under 130 going into the weekend. Grant Hirschman (68) was alone in third one stroke behind. Steve Wheatcroft (66) was fourth at 12 under. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot a 66 and was tied for 8th place at 10 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 72 and was tied for 52nd at 5 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Rublev advances

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday. Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist. The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard beat third-seeded Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Second-seeded Alexander Zverev is safely through after the German survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd. Zverev never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

FOOTBALL

Rams extend leaders

Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams. The defending NFC champions announced the deal Friday while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County. McVay, 33, has engineered a stunning turnaround of the Rams in his two seasons on the job. He took over a franchise with 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and immediately won two NFC West titles while going 24-8 in the regular season. The Rams reached their first Super Bowl in 17 years last season. Snead took over the Rams' front office in 2012 in St. Louis. He built the foundation for McVay's success by drafting the likes of Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.

Dolphins sign Hurns

The Miami Dolphins signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns on Friday to a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million if incentives are met. Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said he hopes Hurns can return to form and become a stable option at slot receiver in Miami's revamped offense. Hurns, who has 369 catches for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns in his 5 NFL seasons, was asked by the Dallas Cowboys to take a pay cut from his $5 million salary and he refused, which triggered his release earlier this week. There are some concerns about Hurns' health after he suffered a leg injury during the wild-card round of the playoffs last season.

Wagner, Seahawks agree

A person with knowledge of the deal said the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future. Wagner and the Seahawks completed the lengthy contract negotiation Friday night, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the extension. The deal ends months of conversation on how much the Seahawks could afford to pay Wagner after an offseason where the market for a middle linebacker was rewritten by others. NFL Network first reported the deal and said it's for $54 million with $40 million guaranteed. Wagner was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 and instantly became a starter and the most consistent piece of its standout defense earlier this decade. Wagner is a four-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

ATHLETICS

UConn to pay $17M

The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a $17 million exit fee to the American Athletic Conference so the school can rejoin the Big East next year. AAC bylaws stipulate any school seeking to leave the conference must give 27 months' notice and pay a $12 million fee, but the sides negotiated the higher fee for Connecticut to leave sooner. The Huskies will join the Big East in all sports except football, men's and women's ice hockey, and rowing. Connecticut also announced Friday its football program will become an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020.

BASEBALL

Cubs acquire Holland

Derek Holland was acquired by the Chicago Cubs on Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new left-handed option out of the bullpen. As part of the trade, San Francisco agreed to send Chicago $1,846,505 to cover all but $425,000 of the $2,271,505 remaining in Holland's $6.5 million salary this year. The 32-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 7 starts and 24 relief appearances this year. He started the season in the rotation and was 1-4 with a 23.63 ERA when he was moved to the bullpen in mid-May. He has a 5.03 ERA as a reliever this season but has held left-handers to a .182 batting average with one extra-base hit in 89 plate appearances this year. He had a 0.68 ERA over 10 appearances from late June before allowing four runs against the New York Mets on July 20. He was designated for assignment the next day.

Scherzer off 2 days

A day after returning from the injured list, Washington ace Max Scherzer received a stem cell shot to treat his strained back and hopes to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta. Scherzer returned from the injured list Thursday and in his first start since July 6 allowed 3 runs and 4 hits over 5 innings during an 8-7 loss to Colorado. He had been sidelined by inflammation under his right shoulder. An MRI on Friday revealed the mid-back strain. Scherzer will not throw for two days. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his previous seven starts before Thursday. Scherzer initially began to experience back problems after his start in Detroit on June 30.

BASKETBALL

Arkansan wins contest

Shekinna Stricklen made the most of her WNBA All-Star weekend in Las Vegas, winning the three-point contest. The Connecticut Sun forward and Conway native who played for Morrilton High School and Tennessee scored 23 points in the final round to edge hometown favorite Kayla McBride by a point. It was the second consecutive year that McBride lost in the final. Two-time defending champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky only scored 19 points in the first round and didn't make the final. The Sky didn't go home empty-handed, though, as first-time All-Star Diamond DeShields edged Jonquel Jones in the final round to win the skills contest. That three-round event featured two players competing simultaneously on identical obstacle courses that test ball handling, passing, agility and three-point shooting skills.

Westbrook ready to work

Russell Westbrook was introduced in Houston on Friday after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and draft picks this month. Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey beamed as he sat next to Westbrook when he made his first appearance as a Rocket. "Obviously, we're here for one reason only, to take that next step that we've been trying to do for the last few years," Morey said. The 2017 Most Valuable Player joins the Rockets after spending his first 11 seasons with Oklahoma City, which included playing with James Harden in his first three seasons. Though the two are close friends and played together successfully with the Thunder, in the days since the trade, many have wondered if pairing these two ball-dominant guards will be successful in Houston. Westbrook brushed off such concerns. "I'm not worried about it," he said. "I know James is not worried about it. I can play off the ball. I don't have to touch the ball to impact the game. I can do other things on the floor to make sure we have a better chance to win." Harden didn't speak to reporters Friday, but did attend the press conference.

HORSERACING

Ruling for Hollendorfer

Jerry Hollendorfer will be allowed to train horses at Del Mar after a ruling by a San Diego Superior Court judge was affirmed in a hearing Friday morning. In a three-page tentative ruling filed Thursday, Judge Ronald Frazier concluded the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club should not deny Hollendorfer's stall application or his ability to enter his horses in races "until fair procedure can be completed, in the form of arbitration as per the Race Meet Agreement." Hollendorfer, 73, a Hall of Fame trainer, was informed by Del Mar management in late June that he would not be afforded stall space for the summer meeting that began July 17. In a complaint filed July 15 that asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order, Hollendorfer's San Diego-based lawyer, Drew Couto, argued that under the Race Meet Agreement Del Mar had with the California Thoroughbred Trainers, a dispute between the trainer and the track needed to be heard by an independent hearing officer. The judge concluded that Del Mar "did indeed arbitrarily deny" Hollendorfer's application without a proper hearing.

SOCCER

Expansion sought

FIFA is asking its ruling council to fast-track expansion of the next Women's World Cup to 32 teams. In a document seen by The Associated Press, FIFA said it wants council members to approve adding eight more teams within days and without a formal meeting. FIFA is also asking the council to urgently reboot bidding to host the 2023 tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he believes the 2019 World Cup, won by the United States in France this month, showed a bigger tournament is commercially possible, and would speed development of the women's game. Nine FIFA member federations are preparing to submit formal plans for a 24-team tournament by October. FIFA now wants to modify the process in August by asking the nine federations to confirm interest in a 32-team tournament, and inviting other federations to enter.

SWIMMING

Manuel wins 2nd consecutive title at worlds

GWANGJU, South Korea — Simone Manuel won the 100-meter freestyle Friday, her second consecutive title at the world championships.

Relegated to Lane 1 with the slowest qualifying time, the American led all the way and touched first in 52.04 seconds, beating Cate Campbell of Australia by 0.39 seconds.

Manuel became the second woman to win multiple titles in the 100 free, joining Kornelia Ender of the former East Germany, who won in 1973 and 1975.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, the world-record holder, took bronze.

Mack Horton rallied Australia to victory in the men’s 800 freestyle relay, putting them in front with a lap to go. Clyde Lewis, Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham and Horton won in 7:00.85.

Russia took silver in 7:01.81. The U.S. team of Andrew Seliskar, Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Townley Haas earned bronze in 7:01.98.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia claimed a record third title in the 200 breaststroke, winning in 2:20.17. Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa earned silver. Sydney Pickrem of Canada took bronze.

Anton Chupkov of Russia broke the world record in the 200 breaststroke, touching in 2:06.12 in defense of his title from two years ago in Budapest.

That lowered the mark of 2:06.67 that Matthew Wilson of Australia had tied in the semifinals a day earlier. Ippei Watanabe of Japan set the mark in January 2017 in Tokyo.

Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ record in the 100 butterfly and Regan Smith lowered the mark in the 200 backstroke.

Dressel won his heat in 49.50 seconds — 0.32 seconds better than Phelps’ mark set at the 2009 world meet in Rome.

Photo by AP/MARK BAKER

Simone Manuel (left) of the United States is congratulated by Mallory Comerford after winning the 100-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

