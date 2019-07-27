Stacey James McAdoo

Where I live: Campus Place Subdivision of Little Rock.

Occupation: Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Yep, this is an actual paying gig! Prior to starting my year of service I operated as the founder/co-sponsor of a youth spoken word collective titled Writeous Poets, taught communications and coordinated the college and career readiness program at Little Rock Central High School. But being Norel and Jamee's mom is my most important and rewarding job.

My favorite space is: Growing up I never understood the purpose of a pretty "living room" where little living occurred and vowed never to have a room like that. And, uh, I've honored that. Our house is very lived in -- every space, nook, and cranny. My favorite space, it's probably the den.

Why? The den is where we host our bimonthly Mind Blazin get-togethers and it is the room that most shows the personality of our family. The walls house [my husband] Leron McAdoo's original artwork as well as lots of my running and cycling medals. It holds memories of impromptu dance battles, concerts and open mics with the children and company. The bookshelf stores our family keepsakes while curating our evolution of thought and interests as writers and artists.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: If I could make one change, I would figure out more shelving options or creative ways to house all the other books that I have stacked everywhere.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 07/27/2019