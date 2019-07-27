Police arrest 2 men found in state hotel room with 3 teen girls, report says

A Los Angeles man and a Holly Grove man were arrested Saturday after officers found three teenage girls, a bottle of Hennessy and marijuana in a Jacksonville hotel room, arrest reports said.

Jacksonville police responded at approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday to Quality Inn at 1500 John Harden Drive, where a hotel clerk said one of the rooms was over occupancy, the report said.

In the hotel room, officers arrested William Quentin Wade, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tevin Ranielle Cartwright, 28, who had given a 14-year-old Arkansan and two 16-year-olds from Texas alcohol, the report said. The 14-year-old girl said Wade raped her and told officers she had asked him multiple times to stop.

Wade attempted to run from officers, gave them a false name and had a fake ID in his possession, the report said.

Wade was arrested on charges of rape, second-degree battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a fradulent ID and fleeing, according tot he report. Cartwright was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Wade was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $28,750 bond as of Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster. Cartwright was not listed in the jail's roster.