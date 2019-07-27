Police release photos of vehicle in search for suspect in Arkansas hit-and-run death

Sherwood police said investigators were working Saturday to determine the identity of the driver of a car captured on video on July 18. - Photo by Sherwood Police Department

The Sherwood Police Department on Friday released several photos of a vehicle detectives were investigating in connection with the hit-and-run death of an Arkansas bicyclist early this week.

John Mundell, 59, of Sherwood was riding south around 8 p.m. July 17 on Arkansas 107 when he was struck by a vehicle. Mundell was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries Monday, officials said.

The police department released several photos of a silver, early-2000s model Hyundai traveling at 7:42 p.m. on Arkansas 107. A police spokesman confirmed Saturday that investigators were looking for the driver in connection with Mundell’s death.

No suspects had been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run, the spokesman said.