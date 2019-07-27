State couple found dead in home; officials say husband shot wife, then himself

Investigators believe a 65-year-old man shot his sleeping wife and then himself overnight Saturday in Lakeview, a news release said.

The Lakeview police chief received a call personally from a man who said his neighbor requested police, a joint statement from the Lakeview Police Department and the Baxter County sheriff’s office said.

Police Chief Dave Hotchkiss and a Baxter County deputy drove just before 9 a.m. Saturday to the residence at 142 Jims St. and found the bodies of Brian David Hammer and Joanna Deon Hammer, both 65, on a bed in the house.

The release said investigators believe Brian Hammer shot his sleeping wife before shooting himself. There were no signs of a struggle, and investigators said they found a 9 mm pistol.

Both bodies were transported to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.