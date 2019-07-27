State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Hogs' kickoff luncheon slated

The University of Arkansas has a new venue for its annual Razorback Football Kickoff Luncheon this season, as the event will move to the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers. It is set for Friday, Aug. 16, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon, which starts at noon, will feature an address from Coach Chad Morris. Fans can interact with assistant coaches, players and members of the Razorback Spirit Squad and the marching band.

Reserved tables for 10 include seats for eight guests and two seats for a football player or football staff member.

Fans can buy tickets through the Razorback Foundation at (479) 443-9000 or by visiting arkansasonline.com/727kickoff. Tickets will be sent electronically prior to the lunch.

Arkansas opens the 2019 season against Portland State at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Single-game tickets for all home games are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com.

MOTOR SPORTS

I-30 to host ASCS, Ed Jordan Memorial

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will have two special events on its racing card tonight: the American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region and Ed Jordan Memorial make-up event for IMCA modifieds.

For the ASCS event, Benton's Tim Crawley enters the event as the series points leader, holding a 14-point advantage over Ernie Ainsworth of Bartlett, Tenn. Rounding out the top five in the standings are Joseph Miller of Cove, Alexander's Blake Jenkins and Cabot's Kevin Hinkle.

The Ed Jordan Memorial will pay $2,000 to win in the 30-lap feature.

The factory stock and mini-sprint divisions also will compete. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, and children ages 12 and younger get in free, compliments of Ronnie Pitts Motorsports and Tim Crawley Racing. Pit passes are $30.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 07/27/2019