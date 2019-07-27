Thumbs up for Mukuba’s first trip to Arkansas

— Junior defensive back Andrew Mukuba’s first trip to Arkansas was a good one.

He, along with about 25 other prospects, visited the Razorbacks for the Fall Kickoff Cookout on Friday.

“I had a great time at Arkansas,” Mukuba said. “Met a lot of great people. Had a great time.”

The campus and coaches stood out to Mukuba.

“Going around campus, seeing all the things around campus,” he said. “It was a good campus. Just meeting some of the coaches, they were showing love. The coaches are great there.

“I was surprised a lot by basically the campus, period. I didn’t know it was this good down here.”

Mukuba, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Austin (Texas) LBJ, received his first offer from Arizona, second from Arkansas and most recently from Tulsa while drawing interest from several other schools, including Texas.

He was able to spend time with his lead recruiter and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, who watched LBJ during a spring practice.

“It was good,” said Mukuba, who was accompanied by his older brother. “He showed love when I was out there. He’s just been helping me out and showing love, basically.”

Mukuba missed his sophomore season after moving into the Lyndon B. Johnson school zone for personal reasons after attending Reagan High School as a freshman, but was ruled ineligible.

Reynolds Razorback Stadium impressed.

“It probably caught my eye the most,” Mukuba said. “I just imagined me playing there.”

The trip helped Arkansas moving forward.

“It showed me what kind of place Arkansas is and the people there,” he said. “Arkansas is definitely on my top list right now.”

Mukuba said the visit won't be his last time in the Natural State.

“I plan on coming back,” Mukuba said. “I had a good time, so I plan on coming back. Me and Coach Smith are planning on having me attend the Texas A&M game in Dallas, so I’m ready to see that game.”