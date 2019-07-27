Firewalla Red and The Posy Book

Firewalla Red

What's to love: Protection for a home network that plugs into a router and can be managed with a smartphone app.

What does it do: As more people use "smart" products in their house that connect to their home Wi-Fi network, there is a need to make sure their networks are secure. Firewalla protects the user in a variety of ways. It monitors the network and notifies the user of malicious activities or hacking. The device also categorizes suspicious connections or intrusions, automatically blocking dangerous ones and gives the user a choice to accept or block others. In addition, Firewalla allows for setting parental controls such as safe search and creating rules for specific devices -- blocking social media sites on a child's phone during homework hours, for example. Retail price for Firewalla Red is $129. More information is available at firewalla.com

The Posy Book: Garden-Inspired Bouquets That Tell a Story

What's to love: Step-by-step instructions on creating meaningful and beautiful posies for special people or special occasions.

What does it do: Not only does the book written by Teresa Sabankaya -- owner of the Bonny Doon Garden Co. in Santa Cruz, Calif., -- tell how to make these Victorian-inspired bouquets that use the language of flowers and plants to express a sentiment, it includes a history of the language of flowers, historical and modern meanings of flowers and a list of resources of where to find items needed to create the posies. The hardcover book sells for $24.95.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 07/27/2019