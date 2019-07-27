Travelers rough up RockHounds early

The Arkansas Travelers used a big second inning to get ahead early in a 7-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Friday at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Kyle Lewis, Luis Liberato and Joseph Odom had consecutive singles to open the second inning for Arkansas. Lewis scored on Odom's base hit before Logan Taylor's double down the right-field line brought home Liberato. A wild pitch allowed Odom to score, and Aaron Knapp's sacrifice fly scored Taylor.

Arkansas added a run in the seventh when Donnie Walton's double scored Jordan Cowan, and Evan White hit a two-run single in the ninth, bringing home Knapp and Taylor to close out the scoring.

The RockHounds scored their only run when Nate Mondou scored on Brallan Perez's sacrifice fly.

Lewis and Liberato finished with two hits each for the Travelers, who won consecutive games for the first time since taking three in a row against Springfield earlier this month.

Justus Sheffield (4-2) allowed 5 hits over 7 innings, striking out 8 and walking 2.

James Naile (6-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 5 runs and 8 hits for the RockHounds. He also struck out three and walked two.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI MIDLAND AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 0 1 1 Perez, rf 3 0 0 1

White, 1b 4 0 1 2 McDonald, cf 4 0 0 0

T-Williams, lf 5 0 0 0 Ramirez, lf 4 0 1 0

Lewis, dh 4 1 2 0 Gamache, 1b 4 0 1 0

Liberato, cf 4 1 2 0 Diaz, ss 4 0 1 0

Odom, c 4 1 1 1 Motter, 3b 4 0 1 0

Taylor, 3b 3 2 1 1 Mondou, 2b 4 1 2 0

Knapp, rf 3 1 1 1 Theroux, c 2 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 3 1 1 0 Goldby, dh 2 0 0 0

TOTALS 35 7 10 6 totals 31 1 6 1

Arkansas 040 000 102 -- 7 10 0

Midland 000 010 000 -- 1 6 0

DP -- Arkansas 1, Midland 1. LOB -- Arkansas 5, Midland 6. 2B -- Taylor, Cowan, Walton, Knapp, Mondou. SF -- Knapp, Perez. SB -- Cowan.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sheffield W, 4-2 7 5 1 1 2 8

Tenuta 1 0 0 0 0 2

Mills 1 1 0 0 0 1

MIDLAND IP H R ER BB SO

Naile L, 6-5 61/3 8 5 5 2 3

Ruiz 12/3 0 0 0 0 2

Duno 2/3 2 2 2 1 2

Gorman 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

WP -- Naile. Umpires -- Home: Gorman; First: Olson; Third: Carroll. Time -- 2:42. Attendance -- 3,950.

Sports on 07/27/2019