Turner's 3-run HR leads Dodgers over Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Justin Turner hit a two-out, three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Friday night to open a three-game series.

After the Nationals had retired 22 consecutive batters, reliever Tony Sipp (1-2) walked Joc Pederson and then gave up a single to Alex Verdugo before exiting with two outs in the eighth. Kyle Barraclough, who was recalled earlier on Friday from Class AA Tulsa, came in and immediately gave up the Turner blast to center field. Turner has 15 home runs this season.

Joe Kelly (4-3) retired Anthony Rendon to end the seventh while Kenley Jansen walked home a run before striking out Howie Kendrick with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 25th save of the season.

Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez retired the final 20 batters he faced. Sanchez struck out 6, while allowing 1 run on 3 hits.

The National League West leading Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Nationals lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 22-23 against Atlanta.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first on Cody Bellinger's RBI single into shallow center field. It was the Dodgers' third single of the inning but their last hit until the eighth.

The Nationals tied it at 1-1 in the seventh on Adam Eaton's bases-loaded RBI single that scored Victor Robles. Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra, who reached on a sacrifice bunt and fielding error by Turner, was thrown out at the plate by Alex Verdugo. The Nationals challenged the call and whether catcher Russell Martin had blocked the plate, but the call was upheld after video review.

Ryu's night ended after the replay review. Manager Dave Roberts replaced him with Joe Kelly to face Rendon. Rendon worked the count in his favor, to 3-1, and thought he had walked on a borderline pitch. But umpire Brian O'Nora called it a strike. Rendon popped out on the next pitch and Kelly escaped..

ROCKIES 12, REDS 2 Daniel Murphy hit a three-run home run and a three-run double for a career-high six RBI, leading Colorado over host Cincinnati.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits and three RBI, Brian McCann hit a solo home run and visiting Atlanta cruised past Philadelphia.

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift host Miami past Arizona.

METS 6, PIRATES 3 Trade candidate Zack Wheeler showed off a live arm in his return from the injured list, Jeff McNeil hit the first of four Mets home runs and New York beat visiting Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 3, CUBS 2 Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and host Milwaukee rallied to beat Chicago to knock the Cubs out of first place.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Ryan Yarbrough won his fourth consecutive decision, Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run single and visiting Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

RED SOX 10, YANKEES 5 Mookie Betts hit three home runs against James Paxton during the first four innings in host Boston's victory over New York.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 2 Nelson Cruz homered for the seventh time in his last five games, and visiting Minnesota became the fastest team to reach 200 home runs in a season in major league history during a victory over Chicago.

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 3 Jose Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game, a three-run shot that sent rookie Zach Plesac and Cleveland past host Kansas City.

