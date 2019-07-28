’98 Westside school shooter dies in car crash

Convicted Westside Middle School shooter Andrew Golden, 13, is escorted from the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark., Thursday, April 27, 2000 by chief deputy sheriff Rick Thomas. (AP Photo/Jonesboro Sun, Bill Templeton)

One of the shooters from a 1998 mass school shooting in Jonesboro died in a car crash Saturday night, a preliminary report shows.

Drew Grant, 33, died in a two-vehicle crash in Independence County around 9 p.m. Saturday. Grant, who changed his name from Andrew Golden, was one of the two boys who fatally shot four students and a teacher. Ten other people were injured.

Bill Sadler, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, said that after examining a driver’s license photograph, personal effects and the matching date of birth, troopers are “confident” that Grant is “one and the same as Andrew Golden.”

Grant was driving north on U.S. 167 when another vehicle crossed into his lane and hit the Honda CRV head on, the preliminary report says.

The other driver, Daniel Petty, 59, also died. The report says he was from Essex, Mo. Two other adults and a child were injured.

Grant was 11 at the time of the shooting. He and Mitchell Johnson, who was 13 at the time, were the only two mass school shooters in the United States who were not incarcerated or dead.

Both were arrested soon after the shooting, sentenced to a juvenile lockup and released on their 21st birthdays. Johnson was in custody until 2005, and Golden was released in 2007.

Sadler said the crash investigation is not complete, pending a toxicology report. The final report will likely be finished in seven to 10 days, he said.

See Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.