All-Academic Team -- Connor Young, Sylvan Hills

The Sylvan Hills baseball program had an impact on Connor Young, which led to his success in the classroom.

"It's a culture of winning," Young said. "There's pride in being on the Sylvan Hills team. You're part of a winning tradition."

At a glance SPORT Baseball COLLEGE Arkansas State GPA 4.19 ACT 32 NOTEWORTHY Played baseball at Sylvan Hills. … Served as vice president of the student council at Sylvan Hills. … Was a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. … Will major in nursing at Arkansas State University.

Off the field, Young earned a 4.19 GPA and had a 32 on the ACT. He was fifth in his class.

Young, who will attend Arkansas State University and major in nursing, served as vice president of the student council at Sylvan Hills. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.

Young said there were times when the baseball team would come home late, and he would still be working on his homework. It's all part of his drive, he said.

"I stayed determined," Young said. "I wanted to hold myself to a high level in my class."

Nursing is a big part of Young's family. His uncle Eric is a nurse at Arkansas Heart Hospital. Several other family members are nurses as well.

Young saw his grandfather suffer from Parkinson's disease, and it motivated him to get into nursing.

"I want to help people," Young said. "I want to make people feel better."

Young said he wants to live in Sherwood or the surrounding area after college.

"I want to get my RN to be a nurse practitioner, then I can open up my own [practice]," Young said.

Sports on 07/28/2019