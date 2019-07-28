All-Academic Team -- Dawson Dietz, Ozark

The young man who stood front and center for Ozark's football team was also the school's best student.

Dawson Dietz was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Hillbillies and the valedictorian for the Class of 2019.

Dietz completed 114 of 190 yards for 2,026 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018, leading Ozark to a 4-4A Conference championship. He rushed for 547 yards and 6 touchdowns on 80 carries.

In his career with the Hillbillies, Dietz totaled 7,035 yards with 69 touchdowns (48 passing, 21 rushing)

Dietz was also a three-time All-Conference selection in basketball.

"I'm really satisfied with my career," Dietz said. "You start to look back and you start to mature, you learn the life lessons you didn't know at the time you were playing."

Academically, Dietz had a 4.0 GPA and scored a 29 on the ACT.

Dietz said he was proud of the work he put in on and off the field at Ozark.

"You work hard in the classroom and it carries over into sports," Dietz said.

Dietz was part of Ozark's Beta Club and leadership team, as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He received a scholarship from the Ozark Booster Club for having a GPA over 3.75.

What's next for Dietz is studying pre-pharmacy at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

While Dietz could have played sports at the collegiate level, it was not something he wanted to do.

"I was ready to move on and experience some new things," Dietz said.

