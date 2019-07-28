All-Academic Team -- Jacob Roset, Little Rock Catholic

Jacob Roset had an idea what he wanted to do in life early on.

"He has wanted to serve in the military since seventh grade," Kathryn Roset, Jacob's mother, said. "He never wavered from it."

At a glance SPORT Wrestling COLLEGE West Point GPA 4.0 ACT 32 NOTEWORTHY Four-year member of Little Rock Catholic’s wrestling team. … Two-year wrestling captain. … State wrestling tournament runner-up in 2018 and 2019. … Captain of the school’s JROTC national fitness team for three years.

At Little Rock Catholic, Roset served his school well.

Roset finished high school with a 4.0 GPA and was the salutatorian for his class. He scored a 32 on the ACT.

At Catholic, Roset wrestled for four years and was a two-time captain. He was a runner-up at 152 pounds at the state wrestling tournament in 2018 and 2019. Catholic wrestling Coach Paul Mammarelli nominated Roset for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Academic Team.

He is currently in West Point, N.Y. He has been in basic training since July 1 at the United States Military Academy.

Roset was asked to write an essay on why he wanted to be in the military. He said that he couldn't explain why.

"He did say it was like being called to the priesthood," Kathryn Roset said. "He said he got called to the military."

Roset was a member of the National Honor Society, the ROTC program and drill team. He competed on the JROTC's national fitness team for three years and helped the team win national championships all three years.

Sports on 07/28/2019