All-Academic Team -- Luke Weiner, Little Rock Christian

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 2:08 a.m. 0comments
Luke Weiner

Luke Weiner took a heavier courseload during his early years at Little Rock Christian in part to help him prepare for college.

"I wanted to challenge myself early on," Weiner said.

At a glance

SPORTS Soccer, Tennis

COLLEGE Arkansas

GPA 4.6

ACT 35

NOTEWORTHY Played soccer and tennis at Little Rock Christian. … Member of the National Honor Society and the FBLA, and particpated in the Fellowship of Student Ministries outside of school. … Will attend the University of Arkansas and be part of the Honors College’s fellows program.

It paid off for Weiner, who was his class valedictorian with a 4.6 GPA. He also had a 35 on the ACT.

Weiner enjoyed engineering and computer science while at Little Rock Christian. He said he built a Mars rover in one of his engineering classes, which was one of his favorite projects.

Weiner will attend the University of Arkansas and be part of the Honors College's fellows program. He was a member of the National Honor Society and the FBLA, and particpated in the Fellowship of Student Ministries outside of school.

The Little Rock Christian graduate said he enjoys traveling, which he got plenty of on mission trips to Honduras, Guatamala and New Orleans. In Honduras, Young helped build houses.

Weiner's career goal is to run or start his own company.

"I like to lead," Weiner said. "I like the technical side of it [a company]."

Sports on 07/28/2019

