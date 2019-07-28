All-Academic Team -- Michael Allison, Benton

Michael Allison didn't always look at academics as a top priority.

But once he entered his sophomore year at Benton, he realized that academics were just as important as athletics, if not more.

At a glance SPORTS Football, baseball COLLEGE Washington University, St. Louis GPA 4.0 ACT 32 NOTEWORTHY Starter on Benton’s football and baseball teams. … Helped lead Panthers to the Class 6A state championship games in football and baseball. … Was Benton’s leading receiver last season with 10 touchdowns. … Will play football at Washington University and major in history.

"It's not easy," Allison said. "My exprience has taken some time. As I've grown older, I've spent more time on academics."

Allison was a two-sport athlete for the Panthers, playing football and baseball.

Last season, Allison caught 46 passes for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns for Benton. He helped lead the Panthers to the Class 6A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Greenwood.

During his three-year career at Benton, Allison finished with 100 receptions for 1,504 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Benton football Coach Brad Harris nominated Allison for the All-Academic Team along with baseball Coach Mark Balisterri.

"He is a good kid," Harris said. "He played football and baseball for us at Benton and was a major contributor in both sports. Very smart kid, great work ethic and attitude. We will have a hard time replacing [Allison] because of all of his intangibles."

Allison enjoyed playing sports at Benton.

"It was a blast to be on the field," Allison said. "Playing in a state championship game, that environment is really memorable. I'm grateful to have that opportunity.

"It was a good motivator for my life. If I work hard, then I can have success."

Off the field, Allison was a member of the school's student council, and math and science clubs. He also volunteered at First Baptist Church in Benton.

Allison will major in history at Washington University in St. Louis, where he'll also play football.

"I've always been interested in history," Allison said. "I like to know a lot about the world around me.

"When we understand the past, we can build our future."

