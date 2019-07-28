All-Academic Team -- Robert Kingston, Cabot

Robert Kingston took advantage of his soccer career at Cabot and used his experiences in the classroom.

“I took lessons from sports,” Kingston said. “To always work hard and not give up on it.”

At a glance SPORT Soccer COLLEGE Alabama GPA 4.25 ACT 32 NOTEWORTHY Played soccer at Cabot. … Member of National Honor Society. … Will major in aerospace engineering at Alabama.

Kingston moved up to the varsity soccer team his sophomore year, which he said was one of his proudest moments.

The Cabot graduate finished school with a 4.25 GPA. He also had a 32 on the ACT. During his high school career, Kingston was on the honor roll every semester.

Academics were important to Kingston.

“I just had to work hard,” Kingston said.

Off the field, Kingston participated in the National Honor Society. He was also an audio engineer for Cabot’s theater department and called Little Shop of Horrors his favorite show that he saw at the school.

Kingston will attend Alabama and major in aerospace engineering. His goal is to help design commercial aircraft because he wants to make airplanes safer.