All-Academic Team -- Victor Tademy, Arkadelphia

Winning back-to-back state championships in football at Arkadelphia was an experience Victor Tademy will never forget.

"It was amazing," said Tademy, a cornerback for the Badgers, who defeated Warren in the 2017 Class 4A state championship game and Joe T. Robinson in the 2018 title game. "It was unbelievable, to be honest. I got here my junior year and everyone told me it was going to be the best team we've had in a while. It was for real. It was cool to see how the town came together."

At a glance SPORTS Football, basketball, track and field COLLEGE Harvard GPA 4.26 ACT 29 NOTEWORTHY Competed in football, basketball and track and field. … Was part of Arkadelphia’s Class 4A state championship football teams in 2017 and 2018. … Will play football at Harvard and major in economics.

Winning a second consecutive state championship was the sweetest for Tademy, whose Badgers started 0-5 but went on to defeat four No. 1 seeds in the playoffs to take the Class 4A crown once again.

"It's hard to beat senior year," Tademy said. "Our coaches never gave up on us as players."

Tademy also excelled in the classroom. He had a 4.26 GPA and a 29 on the ACT.

The three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field complimented his parents Tony and Maria for his academic success.

"All the credit goes to my parents," Tademy said. "They taught me how to balance athletics and academics."

Tademy will play football at Harvard, an Ivy League school in Boston. He plans to major in economics.

"I felt right at home," Tademy said.

Tademy has several family members in the Boston area, including his uncle in New Hampshire.

His father, a veteran college and high school football coach, was instrumental in his development, Victor said.

"He showed me the ropes on what to expect," Tademy said. "From a young age, he gave me great guidance. I know it wasn't going to be easy. I took it very serious."

