Arkansans in Baseball Minor league

Minor league/independent

Position players

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME POS AFFILIATION, LOCATION AVG. G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB

Troy Alexander UALR OF Independent, St. Paul, Minn. .286 6 21 3 6 1 0 0 6 0

Forrestt Allday UCA CF Independent, Lincoln, Neb. .257 36 109 11 28 4 0 1 16 2

Logan Allen UAFS/Bryant OF High-R Rays, Princeton, W.Va. .300 3 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0

Michael Bernal Arkansas 2B AAA (no affiliation), Mexico .227 11 22 6 5 2 0 0 0 0

Jax Biggers Arkansas SS A Rangers, Hickory, N.C. .254 41 134 22 34 4 1 1 12 6

Eric Cole Arkansas CF A Royals, Lexington, Ky. .248 96 359 44 89 14 6 6 51 7

Jonathan Davis UCA/Camden CF AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. .247 54 182 43 45 15 1 9 24 6

Brett Eibner Arkansas OF Independent, Grand Prairie, Texas .176 20 68 13 12 2 0 3 5 0

Trevor Ezell UA/Bryant 2B R Rays, Port Charlotte, Fla. .364 4 11 1 4 0 1 0 2 0

Dominic Ficociello Arkansas IF Independent, Winnipeg, Canada .279 43 165 27 46 11 1 6 30 3

Dominic Fletcher Arkansas CF A Diamondbacks, Geneva, Ill. .314 23 86 13 27 6 0 3 12 0

Zach George+ ASU/Paragould OF High-A White Sox, Winston-Salem, N.C. .213 48 141 18 30 7 0 3 19 0

William Hancock UCA/LR Catholic C High-R Royals, Burlington, N.C. .245 24 94 8 23 6 0 0 7 0

P.J. Hilson Nettleton OF R Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz. .203 20 79 13 16 5 1 2 11 9

Jack Kenley Arkansas SS A Tigers, Comstock Park, Mich. .263 22 76 13 20 3 1 4 11 4

Cameron Knight UALR C Short-A Cardinals, State College, Pa. .167 9 24 1 4 2 0 0 2 0

Grant Koch UA/Fayetteville C A Pirates, Greensboro, N.C. .220 70 259 28 57 12 0 4 27 1

Stuart Levy* ASU/Benton C AA Orioles, Bowie, Md. .188 33 101 11 19 6 0 2 9 1

Kyle MacDonald Arkansas State 1B R Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 211 6 19 3 4 1 1 1 5 0

Matt Reynolds Arkansas SS AAA Nationals, Fresno, Calif. .299 92 314 52 94 24 4 12 46 5

Chad Spanberger Arkansas 1B AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H. .221 91 321 33 71 22 0 10 46 4

Gionti Turner Watson Chapel SS High-R Indians, Princeton, W.Va. .319 32 113 18 36 5 1 2 21 6

Andy Wilkins* Arkansas 1B AA Braves, Pearl, Miss. .204 37 113 11 23 4 0 4 11 0

Pitchers

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME AFFILIATION, LOCATION W-L ERA G GS SV IP H BB SO

D.J. Baxendale UA/Jacksonville AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y. 4-4 6.75 24 3 0 41.1 46 22 48

Jalen Beeks# UA/Fayetteville AAA Rays, Durham, N.C. 0-1 4.22 3 3 0 10.2 8 4 10

Grant Black UAM/Newport Independent, Sauget, Ill. 1-4 2.88 33 0 8 34.1 28 9 42

Ethan Clark Greenwood High-R Marlins, Orem, Ore. 0-1 3.29 8 0 1 13.2 12 9 12

Matt Cronin Arkansas A Nationals, Hagerstown, Md. 0-0 1.50 5 0 0 6.0 5 5 13

Cody Davenport UCA/Fayetteville High-R Royals, Idaho Falls, Idaho 1-2 9.00 6 0 0 12.0 15 9 16

Brett Eibner Arkansas Independent, Grand Prairie, Texas 0-0 1.92 4 0 0 4.2 4 0 6

Connor Eller OBU/Sylvan Hills Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 4-2 2.12 28 0 14 29.2 26 4 30

Gray Fenter W. Memphis A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. 6-2 2.03 17 13 0 75.1 54 38 99

Chandler Fidel UALR R Indians, Goodyear, Ariz. 3-0 3.46 6 1 0 13.0 11 3 14

Justin Garcia UALR Short-A D-Backs, Hillsboro, Ore. 0-1 3.15 14 0 0 20.0 14 4 22

Tyler Gray UCA/FS Southside A Royals, Lexington, Ky.. 2-4 5.37 21 3 2 53.2 58 17 29

Michael Gunn UA/Wilson Independent, Cleburne, Texas 3-0 3.52 9 9 0 46.0 42 20 34

Zach Jackson Arkansas AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 8-0 2.65 34 0 0 51.0 34 26 51

Blaine Knight UA/Bryant High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md. 3-8 4.23 17 16 0 83.0 65 34 67

Jacob Kostyshock Arkansas High-R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo. 1-0 0.00 6 0 0 6.0 3 1 4

Evan Lee UA/Bryant Short-A Nationals, Auburn, N.Y. 2-1 2.05 9 0 0 22.0 16 12 32

Barrett Loseke Arkansas Short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y. 1-0 3.68 9 0 0 14.2 12 1 15

McKinley Moore UALR R White Sox, Glendale, Ariz. 0-1 6.97 11 0 3 10.1 13 9 18

Connor Reed OBU Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 3-5 3.27 11 11 0 55.0 68 12 42

Jake Reindl UA/Fayetteville R Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. 0-0 0.00 4 0 0 5.0 2 2 9

Cody Scroggins UA/Bentonville Short-A Red Sox, Lowell, Mass. 0-0 4.26 4 0 0 6.1 2 5 9

Drew Smyly+ UA/LR Central AAA Brewers, San Antonio 1-0 4.97 3 3 0 12.2 10 3 18

Nick Starr SAU/Conway Short-A Rangers, Spokane, Wash. 2-1 6.41 18 0 1 26.2 26 16 31

Trevor Stephan Arkansas AA Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 2-7 5.97 16 16 0 60.1 63 25 67

Ty Tice UCA/Prairie Grove AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 3-3 1.49 33 0 7 42.1 26 19 44

Tyler Zuber ASU/White Hall AA Royals, Springdale 3-3 1.99 30 0 16 40.2 27 13 51

Through Thursday's games

*on injured list #called up to parent club +released

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/28/2019