Arkansas' family atmosphere stands out to O'Toole

The family atmosphere at Arkansas’ Fall Kickoff Cookout made a strong impression on highly touted receiver Connor O’Toole and his parents.

“It was great,” O’Toole said. “I definitely liked that family feel where you definitely think you could fit in there, and the coaches made you feel like at home. I was very impressed by what they do.”

O’Toole, 6-4, 210 pounds, of Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Kansas State, Maryland, Utah, New Mexico, San Diego State, Colorado, Washington State and others.

“You can tell it’s more than just football with them,” said O’Toole of the Arkansas coaches. “They care about you as a person and stuff like that outside of football. It’s not just all about football.”

His athleticism is among the best in the nation for football prospects. O’Toole was named the Albuquerque Journal metro male Athlete of the Year. He scored 20.5 points at the Class 5A track meet, qualified for state in five individual events and was part of four state-qualifying relays.

He won the 300-meter hurdles state title with a time of 38.36 seconds. He has personal bests of 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.81 in the 200, 14.77 in the 110-meter hurdles, 38.21 in the 300 hurdles and 22' 6 3/4" in the long jump.

On the football field he also stood out by recording 43 receptions for 867 yards, 8 touchdowns and 20 rushes for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior to help the Bears to a 13-0 record and a Class 6A state title. He also had 12 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a blocked punt.

The current Razorbacks spoke well of the program and Chad Morris. His parents also liked the trip.

“They loved it,” O’Toole said. “Definitely loved it.”

The Boston Mountains and the Fayetteville area made O’Toole feel at home.

“I’m use to mountains back in New Mexico,” he said. “So those rolling hills kind of caught my eye. I kind of like that.”

Another trip to Fayetteville appears likely.

“There’s definitely a good chance,” O’Toole said. “I’ll be back for sure.”

O’Toole, who could play tight end, linebacker or receiver in college, is being recruited to be an outside receiver for the Razorbacks. He’s good about playing receiver.

“That’s probably what I’m more comfortable with,” he said.

He and receivers coach Justin Stepp spent a good amount of time together.

“We were with him most of the night,” he said. “He’s great. Love him.”