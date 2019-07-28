Art OverView

"Sam's Last Song" -- Taken at Sam's Throne, in Arkansas, this photograph by Edward C. Robison III is among his works on show in "Edward Robison III: The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality," through Sept. 1 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787. Download the SacredEarthAR Augmented Reality App to view the interactive 3D content: www.ECR3.com/AR.

"John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie" -- Presented by the Grammy Museum, through Aug. 4, Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla. 918-574-2710.

Art Market Memories -- A sample of works shown at the July 11 gallery rededication and art market, through Aug. 11, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Arkansas Public Theatre's Victory Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.

Portraits by Jim Horne -- An artist since the age of 7, Horne is now 73 and has returned to Fort Smith and his artwork, through Aug. 15, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

ACO Off-Site -- Wayne Coyne's "King's Mouth," through Aug. 23, 115 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. 751-5441.

Artist of the Month -- Watercolorist Betty Morkemo, through August, Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

"Art By The People, For The People -- Vintage black light poster graphics from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, through August, Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. 783-7841.

"Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar" -- Addressing issues of race, gender and spirituality, Saar's lithographs, etchings and woodblock prints are evocations of her sculptures, for which she is renowned, through Oct. 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2766 to schedule a tour.

Aug. 1

Opening Reception -- For "David Mudrinich: An Element of Nature: Drawings, Paintings & Beehives," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10 nonmembers. Exhibit through Nov. 24. Email melissa@fsram.org.

Opening Reception -- For the Kaminsky Family Show, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. Exhibit open through Aug. 31. Email joann.kaminsky@gmail.com.

Opening Reception -- For "Young Voices," featuring younger Eureka Springs artists who are still getting established and who don't necessarily have an outlet or traditional gallery to display their works, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Opening Reception -- For "Women to Watch: Heavy Metal Art Exhibit" and "Soft Materials," an exhibition of work in textiles, lighting, paper or pastels by women artists, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the square in Fayetteville. Exhibits open through Aug. 31. Email curating@artventuresnwa.org.

SelfieThrone Series: HELL -- An interactive photography project by Kat Wilson, 6 p.m., Trailside Village, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Aug. 2

"An Element of Nature: A Sense of Place" -- A lecture by David Mudrinich, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15 nonmembers. Tickets at 784-2787.

Aug. 3

Dogwood Lace Guild -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

'Color Field' Tour -- A whimsical guided romp through the "Color Field" outdoor sculpture exhibit, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Family Fun Night -- Ceramic Pet Bowls, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20. 581-2706.

Aug. 5

B'Creative Stitchers -- For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Art in the Park Reception -- 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Aug. 6

Knitters And Crocheters -- Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Aug. 7

Discover Drawing -- With Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Aug. 10

Walk And Talk -- Washington-Willow Historic District with Judy Costello, 9 a.m., meet in front of Headquarters House on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Quilt Show-and-Tell -- With quilt historian Alice McElwain, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt's history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll -- Featuring mixed media works by Josh Clark, 5-9 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Cinema Night -- Charlie Chaplin's "The Kid," 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; bring your favorite beanie chair, floor pillow, lawn chair, etc. 784-2787.

Night on the Town -- Glass fusion jewelry, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40. 581-2706.

Aug. 10-11

Chalk Festival -- Watch professional chalk artists turn concrete into masterpieces, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; $10 Ale Trail ticket also available. 657-2335.

Aug. 11

Knitting Circle -- 1-4 p.m. second Sunday of every month, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Aug. 16

Spotlight Talk -- With "Nature's Nation" artist Valerie Hegarty and curator Mindy Besaw on Hegarty's artwork "Fallen Bierstadt," 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 17

Wool & Wheel Handspinners Guild -- 10 a.m. third Saturday of every month, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Date Night -- Pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 581-2706.

Aug. 22

DISH -- With restaurant owner Paula Jo Henry of Crepes Paulette, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Aug. 24

Family Fun Night -- Glass Fusion, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20. 581-2706.

Aug. 28

Spotlight Talk -- With Mierle Laderman Ukeles, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 29

Adult Crafty Corner -- Origami make and take, 2-3 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Aug. 30

Art by the Glass -- Fern Prints, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

All Month

"David Levinthal: Barbie & Baseball" -- In this focus exhibition, American photographer David Levinthal documents Americana with larger-than-life photographs of Barbie dolls and baseball figurines, through August, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

"Edward Robison III: The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality" -- Chronicling a 25-year artistic journey by this Eureka Springs photographer during a time of revolution in the world of photography, through Sept. 1, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

"Nature's Nation: American Art and Environment" -- Featuring 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections, through Sept. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $16. 657-2335.

"From Self to Serving" -- Art by Lori Lincks, through Sept. 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

"Tempera" -- This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

"Scenes of Madison County" -- A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Model Homes" -- An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

"Instruments of Faith" -- The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Take Note

Ozark Quilt Fair -- Accepting entries for event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 11. shilohmuseum.org or 750-8165.

Whealdon Photo -- The Daisy Airgun Museum in Rogers recently received this photograph, taken in approximately 1890 by Joshua Whealdon, Texarkana's first professional photographer. The subject was his son, Guy Hiller Whealdon. "This photo is a welcomed addition to our display of the earliest Daisy guns," says Joe Murfin, chairman of the museum. "The break-action airgun shown in the photo is a Second Model, made from 1890 to 1891, by the Plymouth Iron Windmill Company of Plymouth, Mich. This would have been five years before the windmill and airgun manufacturer discontinued its manufacture of windmills and changed its name to Daisy Manufacturing Company." daisymuseum.com.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll -- Featuring mixed media works by Josh Clark, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 10, Eureka Fine Art Gallery in Eureka Springs. Clark combines techniques that are generally considered "women's crafts" -- bead embroidering, sewing, decoupage, macramé, traditional embroidery -- and creates detailed and intricate collages and neck pieces. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Washington County Works -- On exhibit at the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA are works by Washington County artists Gary Johnson, Adriana Patrucco (pictured), Daniel Coston and Diana Michelle. The art will be on view through mid-October. The bank is located at 402 SW A St. in Bentonville. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

