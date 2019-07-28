PAPER TRAILS: Artist Ford leaves work as memoir

FINE ARTIST Cornelius Alonzo Ford died July 13 at a hospital in Southaven, Miss. He was 78. He was an artist.

In late August 2015, I spent a couple of hours with him at his home in the Phillips County community of Southland. An exhibit of his work, "A Little Poetry: The Art of Alonzo Ford," was about to open at the Arkansas Arts Center, and I was working on a Sunday Style profile of him.

We chatted in his studio, a prefab building behind his home on his property, land that had once belonged to his parents. We strolled around the gardens he raised, his other creative outlet.

He didn't take up art until he was 40, and he would ride his bicycle the 10 miles or so to Helena to attend art classes at Phillips County Community College.

"There wasn't going to be no record of what I had been doing in my life," he told me. "So I thought, 'I've got to come up with something to leave a record, a history of what I've been doing.' The greatest thing that I could come up with was art, so I decided that I would do that."

His intricate charcoal and graphite drawings, which took months to finish, often depict life in Southland and nearby Lexa as he remembered it growing up. His figures -- people at work and play and almost always in profile on stark white backgrounds -- are fascinating.

Ann Prentice Wagner is the Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr. curator of drawings at the Arts Center.

"He was a major Arkansas artist," she says. "We got tremendous response to that [2015] show. We continue to hear from so many people that were moved by it and were happy to see it."

Ford was represented by Hearne Fine Art in Little Rock. Owner Garbo Hearne remembers him as someone who was determined to create art on his own terms.

"Mr. Ford was very intentional," she says. "He developed his signature style and was very proud of his work. He was a no-nonsense type of artist. I think that he felt a lot of people did not take him seriously. That affected him in some ways, but it didn't change his intent in creating art. He always knew he was a fine artist."

On July 13, the day he passed away, Hearne posted to Facebook a 2015 photo of her in a field of zinnias at Ford's home. She didn't know at the time he had passed.

"It was weird, but I was thinking about him on that day," Hearne says.

