Audible Optimism

Rome Ramirez, of Sublime with Rome, and Michael Franti, the band leader of Michael Franti & Spearhead, are both operating from a place of pure gratitude. At 10 and 25 years, respectively, with their current groups, both musicians say they've found a place in their artistry where they're having more fun and connecting more deeply with the music and the fans than ever before.

"We've gone all over the world and back, and we've grow closer to each other, created friends and family, literally. And it's all in the name of music -- in the name of music that Brad [Nowell], Bud [Gaugh] and Eric [Wilson] created when they got together in like '87, and then here we are now," Ramirez reflects on the band's origin. Sublime with Rome formed two decades after the original California ska-punk band's founding (as simply Sublime), following lead singer Nowell's untimely death ahead of the trio's third album in 1996.

FAQ Sublime with Rome Joined by Michael Franti & Spearhead, Seranation & Common Kings WHEN — 6 p.m. July 31 WHERE — Walmart AMP, Rogers COST — $25-$59.50; lawn 4-pack available for $18.75 each INFO — waltonartscenter.org/AMP, sublimewithrome.com, michaelfranti.com

Listen Here: Visit the online version of this story at nwaonline.com/features/whatsup to hear Michael Franti talk about his documentary “Stay Human,” in which the musician shares the stories of people who inspire him.

"Within the last couple of years, I've been doing a lot more un-learning, and kind of letting go of systems and things that I routinely do," Ramirez adds. "And I think that's important because it gives you the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and grow a little bit. That's what we try to do with the sound, and how I try and keep my songwriting and producing and everything, really."

"I feel a deeper sense of purpose in what we're doing," Franti shares in musing on his own three-decade career. "Right now is a really challenging time in the world and in our country. And we really believe in the ability of music to bring people together, and to help people pass through emotions that are stored up in their heart that need to get out. I believe that the gateway to optimism is to be able to express what you're feeling and find that light again."

That ethos defines SwR's summer tour, Ramirez reveals, during which Franti, Seranation and Common Kings join the trio July 31 for a "One Love"-vibe show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. The goal, he shares, was to bring the feeling of a California roots festival on the road.

On the tour, SwR is also celebrating its latest and third full-length album, "Blessings," out May 31. Lyrically and musically, "Blessings" was a departure from tried-and-true methods, Ramirez shares. Whereas in the past the writer/musician/producer would rely on familiar sources of inspiration, for "Blessings," Ramirez says he wanted to move beyond the same sorts of stories his songs used to tell.

"This one was definitely just more personal," he confesses. "A lot of the songs I had already written prior to us going into the studio, lyrics-wise and chord-wise. So it really allowed us to just focus on recording and the musical aspect. I didn't record any vocals at the studio; I did them all at my house. It was cool; that process kept it real personal. And I think it's important to carry that narrative. Fans know when you're giving them the same f***ing mumbo jumbo."

Franti, too, is on the heals of a new release. His album "Stay Human, Vol. II" dropped in January, but Franti is still spreading its socially conscious message and celebrating the resiliency of the human spirit -- a theme on both the album and his 2018 self-directed, award-winning documentary of the same name (minus the Vol. II).

What started as an impulse decision to interview his friend blossomed into an assemblage of stories from people overcoming cynicism with optimism and hope. Knowing their experiences inspired Franti to include his own journey in remembering to "stay human" and to share how these stories changed him.

"As a person who, just like anybody else, is trying to figure things out in this world, it's a challenge every day. And what I want to bring through my music is this expression that all of us have our scars and warts, and all of us are beautiful beyond measure," Franti offers. "I feel like to be human is to accept that in yourself, but to stay human is to be able to accept that and embrace it in others."

Franti also puts forth tremendous effort in his personal, political and social spheres to share the love and positivity he hopes people experience in his music. One of his proudest accomplishments is the nonprofit he and his wife, Sara, founded called Do It For The Love. The organization brings people with advanced stages of life-threatening illness, children with special needs and wounded veterans to see any live concert by any artist in any city. Franti has sent more than 2,000 music lovers to all genres of performances in the six years since its inception.

"We have a phrase in our band, which is, 'Work hard and be nice to people.' And that's the key to longevity in anything, but especially in music, because that's what music is really about," Franti says. "And I really believe what makes music so powerful is that music is the sound of feelings. We tap into those moments where the human intersects with the divine. That's what joy is. And that's why sometimes we cry when we're sad, and sometimes we cry when we're happy -- because we're intersecting with that feeling of something that's greater than ourselves.

"Our goal as a band is to make people leave [the show] feeling this sense of being inspired and refreshed emotionally and happy," he adds. "And feel like whatever they have to face next in their life, they can stand up just half an inch taller and just be like, 'You know what? I got this.' So I'm excited about the show because Sublime's music has always been about that sense of optimism through whatever chaos and hard times life brings us. And that's what we're all about, too."

Photo courtesy Jay Blakesberg Musician, poet, rapper, activist, documentarian and beacon of positivity Michael Franti joins Sublime with Rome on their summer tour.

NAN What's Up on 07/28/2019