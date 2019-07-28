Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER James A. Walker, 13923 Cottontail Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

ALMA Debra Lynn Coats, 6135 Firehouse Road, July 20, 2019, Chapter 7.

ARKADELPHIA Ashley M. Adams, 126 S. Clark St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

ATKINS Curtis B. and Mary L. Bobo, 1191 Gold Hill Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

AUSTIN Jeremy Wayne and Stacie Danyale Melton, 161 Lariat Drive, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

John D. and Karen M. Dennis, 141 Lariat, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Sara S. Rochelle (aka Sara Graves), 202 Lemay Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

BARLING Terrie Lynne Broyles, 401 Dan St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

BATESVILLE Kathy Briley, 1515 Coon Creek Road, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

BAUXITE Theodore Robert and Sheila Daun Rankin, 15604 Gary St., July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

BAY Angel Marie Pannell (aka Angel Marie Pannell), 110 Randy St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

BEEBE Calvin R. and Barbara M. Luck, 2473 Ark. 31 North, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Larry D. and Deborah A. Barrow (aka Deborah A. Davis), 203 Alexander Drive, July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

BENTON Curtis D. and Kathleen D. Rider, 3106 Anderson Lake Road, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

David Ed and Ashley Beth Arnold, 1806 Maple Ridge, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Dillon L. Shaw, 503 South Neeley St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Erica D. Brown, 3011 Denise Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Robert Brown, 1445 Pine Haskell Drive, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Thomas L. and Tina M. Shaw (aka Tina Hallock, Whitten Tina M), 3025 Ark. 5 North, Lot 1, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Jeremy Wayne Watkins, 1700 Quailridge Way, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Stephen Michael and Julie Anne Riffe (aka S & J Lawn Service), 1905 SW Columbus Road, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

BOONEVILLE Tamera R. Sheppard, 811 E. Fifth St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

BRINKLEY Billy and Candi Morris, 210 W. Fourth St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Tanya C. Dixon (aka Tanya C. Terrell-Dixon, Tanya C. Terrell), 13 E. Spruce St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

BRYANT Rebecca Lynn Nation, 4903 Cyclone St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Shanetta Patryce Newborn (aka Shanetta Barker), 404 SE First St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

CABOT Carroll D. and Amanda G. Owens Jr., 16 Cumberland Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Lisa Ann Jackson, 400 North Port Drive, Apt. 202, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Michael Richard and Natalie Lynn McAvaney, 361 Grayhawk Cove, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Tammy A. Gibson, 26 Oak Grove Circle, No. 6, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Edward and Stephanie Clark, 246 North St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

CARTHAGE Janoy Gail Ross (aka Gail Wylie Lea, Janoy Lea), 124 N. Pecan St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

CENTERTON Tammy Bernice Brown, 651 Woodland St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

CHEROKEE VILLAGE Thaddeus James Wellman, 45 Chinook Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

CONWAY John Scott Baker (aka John S. Baker), 33 Kings Hwy., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Kaneshia Shontaey Stuart, 401 Second St., Apt. 1422, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Katrina Jones, 710 Third Ave. Apt. B, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Patsy Ann Hesson, 2805 Prince St. Apt. 29, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Shannan L. Pruitt (aka Shannan Griffith), 1321 Sunset Drive, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Zethro C. Applegate, 1133 Gum St., July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

CROSSETT Janice B. White, 1706 S. Tennessee St., July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Lindsey Margaret Coulter, 228 Cherry St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

DANVILLE Albert Joseph Horn, 1000 M St., Apt. D3, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Harold Maurice Brown, 540 Meadow Lane, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Nicholas Dade, 1605 W. Main, July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

Nicole Shavon McKinney, 319 Georgia St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Victoria Tierra Dade, 1619 West Main, July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

ELKINS William Clark and Ericka Kaye Reynolds Jr., 725 Thaliel St., July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

EUDORA Antonique D. Stewart, 198 A Western Road, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

FARMINGTON Dawn Marie Hill, P.O. Box 553, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Heather N. Crawford, 153 Summerwood Place, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Ashley J. Shackelford (dba Diacosm), 2926 N. Sunny Lane, July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

Lindsey R. Shackelford (fka Lindsey R. Butler), 3077 N. Quail Creek Drive, July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

FOREMAN Stephanie Whitecotton, 394 County Road 74, July 21, 2019, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Daniel Schuller, 700 N. Albert Pike, Apt. 1104, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Douglas A. and Katlyn M. McClain Jr., (aka DJ McClain; fka Katlyn Biggers) 1008 Leah Lane, July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

Edith Elizabeth Brammer, 1418 N. 34th St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Joshua and LaDawn Martin (aka LaDawn Nord), 1901 N. Albert Pike Ave., July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Liane Grace Gust (aka Liane Grace Barry, Liane Grace Wade), 2420 S. P, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Ronald Lee and Lisa Jean Perry, 6700 Jackson St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

GRAPEVINE Dylan Shane and Kimberley Diane Reap (aka Kimberley Moore), 7153 County Road 67, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

GREENBRIER Steve Lee Harrel, 23 Brookwood Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

GREENWOOD Kelli A. Corrotto, 835 Mount Harmony Road, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

HATTIEVILLE Barry Douglas Glaspy II, P.O. Box 34, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

HAZEN Scotty L. and April M. Julian, 106 S. Hazen, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Ellis Franklin Kinard (aka Frank Kinard), 105 N. Fifth Ave., July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

Haley D. Gilbert, 910 Bird Song St., July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Demeko J. Booker (aka Meko J. Booker), 220 N. Second St., July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

HENDERSON Jessie Lee and Wendy Marie Glass, 101 Brookland Lane, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

HOPE Charles R. and Latisha M. James, 4470 Ark. 29 North, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Tracie Gilliam (fka Tracie Armstrong), 517 S. Hervey, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS David Brandon Smith, 300 Vista Ave., No. A, July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

Gregory E. Green, 200 E. Sonora, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

John M. and Brenda L. Fritz, 100 Plaza Place, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Mary Elizabeth Burgess, 119 Freida St., July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Onie M. Gomance, 733 Hamilton Dairy Road, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Raymond Thomas Ford (aka Tommy Ford), 2 Malaga Circle, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Crystal S. Fulton (aka Crystal S. Woods), 317 Vine St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Lakisha T. Jackson, 2308 Green Acres Road, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Malcolm Randolph Morris Sr., 200 S. Hospital Drive, Apt. 6J, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO Carol Diane Ainsworth, 4321 E. Bekah Drive, No. 83, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Damarcrus M. Sanders, 3301 Bowden Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Joey Lee and Edwina Louise Glaub, 677 Ark. 91 West, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Shana L. LaBouve, P.O. Box 17334, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Susan Marie Lewis, 4009 Cobblestone Circle, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

KENSETT Amanda Sommers (aka Amanda Rinehart), 405 E. Searcy St., No. 24, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

KNOXVILLE Baldemar Gonzalez Jr., 112 Ivy Lane, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

LAKE CITY Kelly Jaclyn Adams, 1400 Alice St., July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Areunice and Tiffany J. Morrow Jr., 32 Crystalwood Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Barbara Jane Phillips, 6014 Myerson Drive, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Betty W. Shelton, 4806 W. 13th St., Apt. F, July 20, 2019, Chapter 7.

Brianna N. Alexander, 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, A13, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Calandra L. Wright, 8501 Herrick Lane, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Derrick O. Jackson, 3400 Green Drive, July 20, 2019, Chapter 7.

Dominic M. Williams, 13111 W. Markham St., Apt. 36, July 20, 2019, Chapter 7.

Kandace King, 2522 Brown St., July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

Karen R. Williams, 11716 Springtree Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Kristi Lambert, 10100 Suffolk Drive, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Latorya Y. Ayers, 2 Southmont Circle, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Lawanda R. Scott, 9201 Kanis Road, Apt. 7A, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Priscilla Ann McMurrain, 3943 Arapaho Trail, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Robert M. Sharpe, 10002 Dobby Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Rosalind S. Marlow Lacy, P.O. Box 7253, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Sheila K. Mayo (aka Sheila K. Stokes-Mayo), 6611 Delilah Lane, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Siamone Shanterra Austin, 1209 W. Twin Lakes Drive, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Solona S. Islam-Lukens, 703 Mimi Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Vallencia Brown, 9615 Southwest Drive, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Vincent Mitchell, 6809 Dahlia Drive, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

LONOKE Jeffery W. Posey, 303 W. Pine St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Willie Mae Owens, 819 Wright St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Carlos Alberto Hernandez, 1513 Pinehurst Drive, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Velva Nichole Ambriz (aka Velva Hughes), 10385 Ridge Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

MANSFIELD Christopher A. and Crystal D. Curry (aka Chris Curry; adba 4 Star General Contracting Company), 12578 Wildwood Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

MARION Erika T. Nicks, 811 Jackson Square, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

MAUMELLE Christina A. Chadwick, 110 Waterside Drive, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Jacqueline Rogers, 100 Audubon Drive Apt. 614, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

MAYFLOWER Angela M. Keith, P.O. Box 714, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

MC RAE Kenny Isom, 770 W. Vinity Road, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

MCGEHEE Martha Lynn Bennett, 602 N. Fourth St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

MONTICELLO Jeffrey Miles and Markuetta Faye Henley, 2617 Jemar Loop, July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

Qualondia Deniesha Woodard, 1067 S. Gabbert St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

MORRILTON Tonya K. Harris (aka Tonya Rice), 211 N. Cherokee St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

MOUNTAIN HOME Janice Ilene Cooper, 188 County Road 262, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Brandie Krick, 6065 Allwood Drive, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

Derico Evans, 2020 Virginia Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Geroy and Gail Woods Finks Jr., 12104 Amaranth Drive, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Jawaun Lee, 4408 Augusta St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Jay Patrick Jansen, P.O. Box 94103, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Koesha S. Jenkins, 11012 Hinori Drive, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Rodney Cardell Robinson, 7719 Saint Andrews Road, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Sara E. Rudolph-Pollard, 1316 Nannette St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Shane Gilliam, 2400 McCain Blvd., July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

OZAN Christopher Draper, 247 County Road 319, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Nancy Anne and Jerry Wayne Burnett, P.O. Box 1713, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Steven E. Dawson, P.O. Box 1671, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

PEA RIDGE Kelwin Todd Beam, P.O. Box 503, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Bradley D. Rushing, 7609 Gibbins Road, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Chandra Grice, 300 W. 13th Ave., Apt. 9, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Ernest Mitchell and Nina Alexander James Jr., P.O. Box 8265, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

J'Rance and Myesha Nash (aka Myesha Pree), 37 Nottingham Lane, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Joe Willie and Lakesha Michele Anderson Jr., 2304 Belair West, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Linda S. Kirkpatrick, 2003 W. 24th Ave., July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Marico D. Hampton, 6005 S. Cedar St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Tiara Raushayae' Ross, 1804 S. Hickory St., July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

PLUMERVILLE Christopher Kemp Sr., (dba C & C Trucking of Plumerville, Inc.) P.O. Box 70, July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

Jeseb B. Pitts, 119 Caney Valley Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

POCAHONTAS Christina Camp, 1101 Wyatt St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Melinda Crum (aka Chris Crum), 1524 Birdell St., July 25, 2019, Chapter 7.

PRESCOTT Cassandra Howard, 287 County Road 74, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

ROGERS David Allen and Cheryl Lynn Dotson, 409 N. Third St., July 23, 2019, Chapter 13.

James Hubert and Kay Sue Owens Jr., 425 E. Locust, July 20, 2019, Chapter 13.

Margaret Sue Webb (aka Sue Webb), P.O. Box 543, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Scott Allen and Valerie Gail Miller, P.O. Box 1138, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

ROSSTON Sherry Bailey, P.O. Box 28, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Kenneth Wayne Taylor, 2344 S. Elmira, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Leah R. Patterson, 638 Brierly Drive, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Lisa M. VanPelt, 8003 Pinto Trail, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Mary Ann Deleon, 9001 Brockington Road, Apt. 49, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Robert W. and Laura A. Rhodes (aka Amanda Rhodes; fka Laura Peters), 9013 Woodbine St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

SILOAM SPRINGS Amy Michelle Anderson, 15881 N. Arkansas 59, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Angel N. Potts, 1305 Daline, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Ashley Rundle (fka Ashley Motsinger, Ashley Lawson), 606 Dyer St., July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Tara Ann and Timmothy Joe King (fka Tara Ann Boatright), 216 A Patti Ave., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

STEPHENS Jeffrey Ray Mitchell, 220 County Line Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Michael Lance and Teresa Marie Herring, 1492 Col 64 N, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

STUTTGART Bambi M. Morris, 615 W. Second, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

Todd Mulloy, 614 Circle Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

SULPHUR ROCK Kenneth R. and Chasity K. Parker, 201 Cougar Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

TEXARKANA George Henry, 7522 Blackman Ferry Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

John Weeks, Box 3294, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Yvonne Lister, 24 Treebark, July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

TILLAR Leigh Anne DeFir, 3997 U.S. 278 East, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Robert Moore DeFir III, 3997 U.S. 278 East, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Clay A. and Rebecca L. Brown (aka Rebecca Allen; aka Rebecca Clark), 1707 Lovers Lane, July 23, 2019, Chapter 7.

Frankie James and Rose Marie Dilbeck, 3928 Bond Special Road, July 22, 2019, Chapter 13.

John L. and Melinda K. Stone, 2005 Scarlet Oak Drive, July 25, 2019, Chapter 13.

Julie Ann Rose, 2528 Park Ave., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

Kassidy Stanley, P.O. Box 7389, July 22, 2019, Chapter 7.

Kenneth Garland and Teena Charlene Sagley Jr., 1302 North 28th St., July 19, 2019, Chapter 7.

WARD Krista D. Holland, 16 Peach Tree Lane, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

WEST MEMPHIS Christopher D. and Trista N. Donegan (aka Trista Blakely), 529 Colgate Drive, July 24, 2019, Chapter 7.

Clearessa O. White, 1925 E. Barton Ave., July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

Tammy D. Jewell, 1300 Crestmere, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Melody G. Blythe, 150 S. Rick Road, July 19, 2019, Chapter 13.

YELLVILLE Eric Douglas and Jodie Harp Luneau (aka Cedar Ridge Builders, LLC), 409 County Road 2029, July 24, 2019, Chapter 13.

KOSCIUSKO, MS Blake Burns, P.O. Box 826, July 20, 2019, Chapter 7.

HOUSTON, TX Hanh Billy Tran, 1215 Rainy River, July 23, 2019, Chapter 12.

