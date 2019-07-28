Benintendi, Sox bash Yanks again

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019.

BOSTON -- A shot over the Green Monster, a couple off the center-field wall and a pair of sacrifice flies to the warning track.

The Boston Red Sox are making hitting look easy against the New York Yankees.

J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered as the Red Sox again sprayed balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the Yankees 9-5 on Saturday.

"It's always a good time when you're hitting the ball and it's flying everywhere," Martinez said.

The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. Boston ace Chris Sale goes in the series finale tonight, trying to sweep Domingo German and the AL East leaders.

This was the sixth consecutive game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time that's happened in the clubs' 117-year rivalry.

"It's fun, man. It's contagious," Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. "Everyone seems to be chipping in. It doesn't matter if it's the first at-bat, last at-bat, early in the game or late in the game. I think pitching helped us and guys everywhere, just getting hot at the right time."

Benintendi had 3 hits and scored 3 times, and Rafael Devers added 3 hits and scored twice for Boston. The Red Sox trail the Yankees by eight games.

Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo home run and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three consecutive games for the first time since June 11-14.

CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter, giving up 5 runs and 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.

Over the past seven games, New York's starters have given up 52 runs -- 48 earned -- on 52 hits in 26 innings. Overall, the staff has been pounded for 73 runs, with 64 coming in the previous six, the most in a six-game stretch in the franchise's history.

"It's frustrating. You want to pitch well," Sabathia said. "We know we have a good team over here, a great offense, and we've been the reason why we've been losing games. So, we want to turn that around."

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up 3 runs, 7 hits, striking out 5 and walking 3.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Martinez pushed Boston in front by hitting the first pitch he saw into the last row of Monster seats for a two-run home run. Michael Chavis added an RBI single that made it 4-2.

The Red Sox broke it open with three runs in the sixth against Chad Green. Sam Travis, who had three singles, hit an RBI single before Brock Holt and Mookie Betts each had a sacrifice fly.

"Obviously it's been a tough weekend for us so far," New York Manager Aaron Boone said.

Benintendi's home run traveled an estimated 310 feet to right field and bounced off Pesky's Pole.

Entering the day, Yankees starters had major-league worsts in ERA (7.96), slugging percentage (.647), opponent's OPS (1.010) and had allowed an MLB-high 26 home runs since the All-Star break.

"There's no question we're going through a tough stretch right now on the mound and have had a rough week, and that's part of it," Boone said before the game. "You hear me talk all the time: 162 and you're going to get punched in the mouth once in a while."

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 9 (12) Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and host Toronto completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 1 Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBI and Seattle beat visiting Detroit.

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 1 Yoan Moncada homered, Ivan Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and host Chicago defeated Minnesota.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 1 Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against the Royals as visiting Cleveland routed Kansas City.

ORIOLES 8, ANGELS 7 Hanser Alberto put the Orioles ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Baltimore set a major league record with multiple home runs in their 10th consecutive game in a victory over host Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 4 Ramon Laureano took a slow trot after a home run and later got hit by a pitch, prompting the benches to clear as Oakland Athletics posted a testy victory over visiting Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 3 Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles over host Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, MARLINS 2 Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam and an RBI double, leading visiting Arizona over Miami.

BRAVES 15, PHILLIES 7 Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and Atlanta routed host Philadelphia.

BREWERS 5, CUBS 3 (10) Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura hit home runs in the 10th inning off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and Milwaukee rallied past visiting Chicago.

REDS 3, ROCKIES 1 Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run, Josh VanMeter added a solo shot, and host Cincinnati beat Colorado.

METS 3, PIRATES 0 Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and New York defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 1 Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run one pitch after diving out of the way of a knockdown pitch in the fifth inning and host San Diego beat San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, CARDINALS 2 Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and Houston withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt, beating St. Louis. Goldschmidt homered in his sixth consecutive game, tying a Cardinals record with Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire.

