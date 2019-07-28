Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Liberty Construction, LLC, 46 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
Sun City Solar Energy LLC, 9305 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $202,000.
Redstone Construction Group, 7773 Sloane Drive, Little Rock, $148,000.
Our House Inc., 302 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, $102,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Arbor Construction, 215 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, $970,000.
Stevens Commercial Cont. Inc., 50 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $535,000.
Liberty Construction, LLC, 76 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, $361,000.
Craig Williams, 1101 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $165,000.
Lance Levi Construction, LLC, 1015 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $145,000.
Harper Plastering, 2709 Center St., Little Rock, $110,000.
Perrymore Construction, 204 N. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $80,000.
SundayMonday Business on 07/28/2019
Print Headline: Building Permits
