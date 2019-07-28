Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Liberty Construction, LLC, 46 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Sun City Solar Energy LLC, 9305 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $202,000.

Redstone Construction Group, 7773 Sloane Drive, Little Rock, $148,000.

Our House Inc., 302 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, $102,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Arbor Construction, 215 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, $970,000.

Stevens Commercial Cont. Inc., 50 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $535,000.

Liberty Construction, LLC, 76 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, $361,000.

Craig Williams, 1101 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, $165,000.

Lance Levi Construction, LLC, 1015 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $145,000.

Harper Plastering, 2709 Center St., Little Rock, $110,000.

Perrymore Construction, 204 N. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $80,000.

SundayMonday Business on 07/28/2019