The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 313 W. Second St., commercial, Catherine Ryan, 3 a.m. July 22, property valued at $2,600.

72202

• 1712 Lilac, residential, Jessica Pointer, 1:22 a.m. July 16, property value unknown.

• 219 Center Stone Drive, residential, Julius Nabors, 6:30 a.m. July 19, property valued at $12,000.

72204

• 4023 S. Shackleford Road, residential, Kareem Jorif, 5 a.m. July 8, property valued at $1,628.

• 925 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Chatara Clinkscale, 3:22 a.m. July 16, property valued at $815.

• 4700 W. 25th St., residential, Anneisha Hollis, midnight July 16, property valued at $3,600.

• 1640 John Barrow Road, residential, Virginia James, 11:56 p.m. July 21, property valued at $373.

72205

• 305 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Maggie Bryd, 6:30 a.m. July 17, property valued at $4,339.

• 315 N. Woodrow St., residential, Marie Sandusky, 10 p.m. July 14, property valued at $100.

• 623 N. Pierce St., residential, Jill Carlson, 3:30 a.m. July 17, property value unknown.

• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, residential, Ladetria Lambert, 10:50 a.m. July 18, property valued at $550.

• 216 Ridgeway Drive, residential, Marissa Blair, 8:55 p.m. July 21, property value unknown.

• 220 Ridgeway Drive, residential, Mary Admire, 9:59 p.m. July 21, property value unknown.

72209

• 7201 Yorkwood Drive, residential, Carol King, 6 a.m. July 15, property value unknown.

• 5924 Southwick Drive, residential, Kenyon Lowe, 10 a.m. July 15, property valued at $800.

• 10115 Woodbridge Drive, commercial, David Dabus, 4:45 p.m. July 16, property valued at $300.

• 9524 Carling Drive, residential, Mildred McTyer, 11:45 a.m. July 16, property valued at $451.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Carnell Plummer, 7 a.m. July 18, property valued at $1,754.

• 6921 Langston Lane, residential, Ratrisa Burl, 9:02 a.m. July 18, property value unknown.

• 40 Nandina Circle, commercial, Latosha Merritt, 10:58 a.m. July 18, property value unknown.

• 9306 Reck Road, residential, Jasmine Straw, 11:24 a.m. July 21, property valued at $200.

• 5701 Dreher Lane, residential, Ashley Smith, 5 p.m. July 21, property valued at $751.

72210

• 40 Nandina, commercial, Chelsea Payne, 10:58 a.m. July 18, property value unknown.

72211

• 3400 S. Bowman Road, residential, Michael Davis, midnight July 1, property valued at $2,000.

• 505 Nan Circle, residential, Sandra Rush, 4:44 a.m. July 16, property value unknown.

• 315 N. Bowman Road, commercial, Arkansas Cycling and Fitness, 4 a.m. July 20, property valued at $29,648.

• 620 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Soloman Brown, 6:15 a.m. July 21, property valued at $800.

72227

• 1803 Reservoir Road, residential, Leslie Felton, 7:05 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,451.

• 1100 Brookside Drive, residential, Frankquetta Mallett, 2:26 p.m. July 17, property valued at $401.

• 1803 Reservoir Road, residential, Leslie Felton, 7:05 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,451.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

SundayMonday on 07/28/2019