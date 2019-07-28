Business People

BANKING

Charlotte Dollar is now a compliance specialist for Abaca Banc. She joins Abaca from Bank of England Mortgage, where she worked as a fair lending adverse action supervisor.

Jennali Cybulski was named vice president, private banking advisor for central Arkansas by Arvest Bank.

Alicia Anaya has joined Stone Bank as Operations Officer, Cody Thomas as Operations Assistant, and Nicole Saylors as a loan processor.

CULINARY

Coby Smith, has signed on to lead a new restaurant, The Hope Bistro, on the first floor of the CARTI Cancer Center.

EDUCATION

Gina Hogue was named the interim chairwoman for the Department of Criminology, Sociology and Geography at Arkansas State University as Veena Kulkarni is moving into a coordinator for grants position within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.

Donald Kennedy has been appointed interim dean of the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture.

Eric Atchison has joined Arkansas State University as vice president for strategic research.

The University of Arkansas Little Rock has hired Heather Reed as director of Student Retention Initiatives.

FINANCIAL

Bill Davis has been named chief executive officer ABC Financial Services. Davis will also continue to serve as president and will serve on ABC's board of managers.

Nicole Saylors of Harrison has joined Stone Bank in Harrison as a loan processor.

GOVERNMENT

Nathan Smith, Ph.D. was announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, Ph.D., as the state's first Broadband Manager. The position will lead the state's effort to deploy high-speed broadband internet service to all Arkansas communities with more than 500 residents by 2022.

MEDICAL SCIENCES

Dr. Maxine C. "Seales" Kasangana recently joined Baptist Health Specialty Clinic-North Little Rock as an infectious diseases specialist.

Natalie D. Jordan, M.D. was recently welcomed as a new psychiatrist at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Andrea M. Tompkins has been hired as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's first Windgate Center of Art and Design art outreach specialist.

Stephanie Froehlich was named associate vice chancellor for central advancement for the Office of Institutional Advancement at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Guido J.K. Tricot, M.D., Ph.D., has rejoined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), and will see patients at its Myeloma Center.

Christina Nicosia was announced as the new Culinary Instructor at Ozarka College.

Dr. Chandra Lingisetty, an internal medicine specialist at Baptist Health, recently received the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award, conferred at the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare in Las Vegas. Lingisetty, a graduate of Harvard University, attended the conference with more than 1,000 health care industry experts from around the world.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.

SundayMonday Business on 07/28/2019