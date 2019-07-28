Courtesy photo The Fayetteville-Springdale Elks Lodge hosted a youth fishing tournament in the pond behind the lodge recently. Prizes were awarded for the biggest, the smallest and the most fish caught in different age categories. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served with about 22 children attended. Winners were Matthew Wildman (from left), Haisley Hawley, Haddie Hawley, Blake Rogers and Keira Kloepfer (front).

Glade History

The third Glade Community Historical Society meeting of 2019 will be at 3 p.m. today at the Glade Post Office and Coal Gap School, 20659 Slate Gap Road in Garfield. There will be live music and refreshments, including $1 hot dogs, root beer floats and $1 bingo cards.

Information: dtatwb@msn.com.

Car Club

Foothills of the Ozarks Car Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale.

The club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with dinner.

The club was formed by a small group of old car enthusiasts who were interested in promoting their love of antique and classic automobiles. The club meets the first Thursday of each month at various restaurants.

Information: (479) 696-6793 or (479) 899-4878.

Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Concordia of Bella Vista. The program will be about storm shelters and safe rooms in your home. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 876-2460.

Radio Club

The Little Switzerland Amateur Radio Club will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the day room at Mercy Hospital, 214 Carter St. in Berryville.

Anyone interested in ham radio is welcome.

The club offers technician, general and amateur extra class tests. The tests are given at noon on the second Saturday of each month. You must have a reservation and a current Amateur Radio License or an FCC registration number. You must have a reservation for testing no less than seven days prior to the second Saturday. Test fee is $15.

Information: littleswitzerlandarc.org or email terrydean@cox.net.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public is invited.

The featured speaker is Aura Figueroa.The title of her presentation is "Dance With Me." The guest speaker is Constance Carmen, whose presentation is titled "Calm After the Storm."

The Christian Women's Connection meets for brunch the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will meet Aug. 14 at the home of Donna Hanson on Lake Ann in Bella Vista. This is going to be a writing session and retreat day, so bring writings, laptops, journals, iPads and notebooks to work on and share progress toward writing goals.

There will be a potluck, and wine is welcome.

Registration for the Summer Writers' Bootcamp to be held Aug. 10 is still open. Volunteers are needed.

Information: (608) 642-1294.

Good Sam Club

The Jolly Rogers Good Sam Club of Northwest Arkansas will hold its next campout Aug. 20-23 at KOA Sallisaw. Campouts for the rest of the year include Area Friendship Rally Sept 26-29 at Cedar Oaks RV Park in Grove, Okla.; and Oct 8-11 at Springhill COE Park in Barling.

Information: (479) 203-7386.

Cemeteries

The Washington County Cemetery Preservation Group will hold its annual public meeting and cemetery workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the historic school building at the Mount Comfort Cemetery, 3249 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

The meeting will include a program about endangered cemeteries in Washington County. There will also be a short program about the history of the Mount Comfort Church and school and the restoration of East Mountain Cemetery.

Following the meeting, there will be a demonstration at the historic Mount Comfort Cemetery on the proper way to clean a tombstone using D/2.

The public is invited to attend.

Information: (515) 988-0855 or email patnbobashbaugh@gmail.com.

Friends of Dogwood

The Friends of Dogwood Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 2 at the Dogwood Golf Course in Bella Vista. This year, golfers have a choice of an 18-hole, four-person scramble at the Dogwood Golf Course or a nine-hole four-person scramble at Brittany.

To encourage new golfers, proceeds from the Brittany Tournament will buy loaner golf clubs for juniors and beginning golfers. Proceeds from the Dogwood Tournament will help to replace the outdated tee markers. Past projects included installation of the practice hitting nets and planting of over 1,000 daffodils on the course.

Sponsorships start at $25.

Information: (630) 217-8214, (479) 866-778 or sites.google.com/site/friendsofdogwood.

Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists will host a "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The fundraiser will include cards and table games to be reserved by individuals or groups for $12 a person. There will be theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts.

Information: Pat Davis for tables and/or reservations at (479) 855-6319 or Marge Macedo at (479) 531-1231. There is limited seating and no walk-ins will be accepted.

Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.

Information: (479) 268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Book Club

How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself? Every two or three weeks this club meets to discuss a book that examines this question. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion.

Examples of books read include The Closing of the Muslim Mind by Robert Riley, Father Of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern by Victor Davis Hanson, Rise of Christianity by Rodney Stark and AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order by Kai-Fu Lee.

The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too.

Information: Jene Porter at (479) 250-8426.

Embroiderers

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale.

Information: bellavistaega.org.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to join in from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting,and making new friends. We have refreshments and "Show and Tell" every first Monday of the month.

Information: (479) 276-2033.

