Duterte halts gambling over allegations of corruption

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the indefinite closure of popular lotteries run by the government’s sweepstakes agency over allegations of corruption, saying that even courts couldn’t stop his order.

Duterte issued the order late Friday, telling the national police and the military to immediately close all lottery and gambling outlets of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Duterte did not elaborate on the corruption allegations and said an investigation would follow.

“The ground is massive corruption,” Duterte said in a video message, adding without elaborating that repeated court injunctions on the issue had helped paralyze government and allowed corruption to thrive.

“I will not honor any order from any court stopping us or enjoining us to stop our desire to go into a massive investigation for the massive corruption that is existing in the [Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office],” said Duterte, who has been criticized in the past for actions and threatening remarks that critics feared could undermine judicial independence.

Royina Garma, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, said in a statement that the agency would comply with the presidential order but would appeal to Duterte to resume the lotteries. The lotteries, including the widely popular “lotto” games, generate revenue that mostly has been used for public health programs and charity.

One type of game, the small-town lottery, was launched in the mid-2000s to stamp out a hugely popular illegal numbers game called “jueteng.” In just a year of operation, the lottery generated $58 million in revenue and 62,500 jobs for poor workers displaced by a crackdown on “jueteng,” Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office officials said.

“Jueteng,” which became popular among the working class and in poor communities, has been regarded for years as a notorious source of bribe money for corrupt police officials and politicians.