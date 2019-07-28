EDITORIAL: NWA Council tackles health care challenge

Consultants tell us (by "us" we mean the Northwest Arkansas community at large) that the region is leaving $950 million a year on the table because the local health system lacks some important pieces.

That's a big number bound to get the attention of local movers and shakers. It has, in the form of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

We're pretty sure you've heard of that outfit. It's an organization of business and political leaders that functions as consensus-builder and facilitator, bringing together the various branches of local government and private entities to get things done on the region's behalf. One doesn't have to look far to find evidence of the group's success.

For example, if you live in rural west Washington or Benton counties, look no further than the kitchen faucet, from which pours potable water from Beaver Lake. The so-called "Two-Ton" water loop (more accurately called the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority) was one of the council's first forays into intergovernmental partnerships.

Ponder that as you board a direct flight to Chicago or Charlotte or Denver or someplace else at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, another priority the council helped bring to reality. You could do the same traveling through the Bobby Hopper tunnel or any other part of Interstate 49 between Bentonville and Fort Smith.

Now the council's sights are trained on the region's health care infrastructure and ways to improve it. Hence the aforementioned study and the word that nearly $1 billion a year is going someplace else to pay for health care services.

That's not to say that Northwest Arkansas has a bad health care system. The report confirms that when it comes to general medical services, things are in pretty good shape.

The report says that the number of family practice and geriatric physicians in Northwest Arkansas is better than the national average for our population size. But it says that specialists in a number of disciplines -- obstetrics, gynecology, internal medicine, hematology, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, neurology and psychiatry -- lag behind.

Anyone who has tried to book an appointment with a doctor who specializes in one of those fields understands that. Appointments have to be made weeks or months in advance, and woe be the person who wants to reschedule.

Often, when a patient can't wait or can't find the specialist he or she needs, it's off to Little Rock or Tulsa or Springfield or someplace even farther away to get treatment and care.

So what to do?

The study identifies four areas where the region needs to focus its attention to begin capturing a chunk of those traveling health care dollars and improving care for local residents: Establish a division of the Northwest Arkansas Council to work toward transformation of the region's health care economy; expand graduate medical education in the region; develop an interdisciplinary research institute; and develop a full-fledged medical school.

No mention of leaping tall buildings in a single bound, but you get the idea.

Those tasks seem even more daunting when you consider that the competition for medical care business here is pretty intense. Three long-term players in the regional health care market have made or are continuing to make huge investments in hospitals and clinics across the region, as has Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock opened a branch here too.

While all of that competition has been good for many consumers, the providers haven't quite kept up with more expensive, harder-to-find specialty demands.

Remember what we said about the council's role as a consensus builder? Here they go again. Last week the council announced that a number of health care agencies -- Washington Regional Medical Center, Northwest Health, Mercy Hospital Northwest, Arkansas Children's Northwest and UAMS -- signed a memorandum of understanding to work toward the four goals identified in the report.

Those entities will work with the council to establish the "health care transformation" division and hire an executive director by the first of next year.

Getting all those competitors to the same table was a challenge, and it will take a strong leader to hold the group together. Enter Susan Barrett, a retired health system CEO who is universally respected for her leadership and organizational skills. If anyone can balance all those competing interests, she can.

It's important to remember, too, that this effort is not just about money. Surely all those medical care agencies have something to gain if even a portion of those dollars stay at home. But the real benefit comes to the consumers of health care services, who, someday soon, may not have to travel long distances for regular treatments or checkups, and won't have to wait weeks to see a doctor they need locally.

