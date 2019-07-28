First Colombian climbs to pinnacle

Tour de France leader Egan Bernal (left) is congratulated by defending champion Geraint Thomas as they complete Saturday’s shortened 20th stage. Bernal maintained his lead for the second day and is expected to become the first Colombian to win the Tour when it ends after today’s largely processional final stage.

VAL THORENS, France -- Perpetuating the tradition of great Colombian climbers, Egan Bernal left his mark on the Tour de France in the mountains. But unlike his flashy predecessors, he is also poised to win cycling's biggest race. At just 22.

Bernal kept the yellow jersey Saturday after the last Alpine stage, and barring a crash or a last-minute health issue he will become the first Colombian to win the Tour when it ends on Paris' Champs-Elysees with a largely processional stage today. Bernal also will become the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour.

"Colombia always had great climbers," Bernal said. "For many years we had great cyclists, we never managed to win. It did not work out on the Tour de France. Now we have it."

This year's route, the highest in race history with five summit finishes, gave natural-born climber Bernal a golden opportunity.

Unlike Bradley Wiggins, Froome and Geraint Thomas -- the three other riders who won the Tour for the British outfit Ineos -- Bernal is not a race-against-the-clock specialist. He has built his success on consistent performances in the Pyrenees and a tremendous attack in the Alps after losing ground in the individual time trial.

"The talent is there to see. He was born to go uphill fast," Bernal's teammate and now deposed champion Geraint Thomas said. "He has got many, many great years in front of him. A very bright future."

Thomas, lagging 1 minute and 11 seconds behind overall, should finish runner-up to give the Ineos team a 1-2 finish in Paris, like they did in 2012 when the squad was called Sky.

Bernal took the race lead Friday when Stage 19 was dramatically cut short by a landslide across the route to the Alpine ski station of Tignes and by a violent hailstorm that made road conditions too icy for riders racing on two wheels barely wider than their thumbs. He'd moved away from Julian Alaphilippe, who held the race lead for 14 days, on a difficult climb to the Iseran. When the race was then stopped with Bernal racing away on the downhill, organizers decided the riders' timings to the top of the Iseran climb would be used to determine the overall standings.

And that put Bernal in yellow.

He wrapped up his victory during Saturday's Stage 20 to Val Thorens, won by 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali. Shortened to 36 miles because of a landslide on the route, it featured a climb up to the ski station that was too difficult for Alaphilippe, who cracked after starting the day in second place and allowed Steven Kruijswijk to secure a third-place finish overall.

On the road to Val Thorens, Bernal shook hands with Alaphilippe, who left his mark on the race with his unpredictable attacks and strategies. Throughout the race, Alaphilippe forced the teams of favorites to rethink their strategies as they tried to topple the unconventional Frenchman.

"I don't think it was the parcours [race route], it was the fact that Alaphilippe started so strongly, had a good advantage and was so strong," Thomas said. "It was incredible how he stepped up and improved. A big, big well done to him. He fought until the very end. Fair play to him and his team. That was the reason why the race was raced so differently."

